The StreetKast Casting App Is a Two-Way Platform Enabling Creators and Acting Talent to Instantly Connect

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2018 --StreetKast, the all new app designed to help actors find their next gig or filmmakers discover their next star, is live on global crowdfunding platform Indiegogo and raising funds to bring the project to life.



StreetKast is smartphone app designed to instantly connect filmmakers and photographers with talent. It is the world's most convenient way to find new talent or land an acting or modeling gig.



"Being a filmmaker I keep on facing the same challenge, again and again. Casting. Same old databases. Lack of new faces. Huge difference between photo/reel and real life. Weeks and weeks spent on searches, meetings, auditions, that often end up with a far from perfect candidate," says founder and CEO Igor Ryabchuk on the inspiration behind the project. "So I wanted to have something that will match creators with talent in a quickest, most effective way. Save time and hassle for both parties, and remove unnecessary middlemen and fees. Thus StreetKast emerged."



StreetKast is made up of two modules, one for the creators and the other for the talent. On the creator side, dubbed 'StreetKaster,' users can create a project with description, dates, locations, add characters, scripts and start receiving instant auditions directly from their smartphone. In addition, creators can create gamified auditions where special scenarios and tasks can be given to actors on the fly.



On the talent side, users are able to quickly find the jobs that are perfect for them without having to endure any more wasted time at pointless auditions. Actors and models can create a personalized profile and 3D avatar to give a better view of themselves, the ability to browse through casting opportunities and sign up for push notifications when new suitable casting calls are added.



"I firmly believe that StreetKast will become a bit more than just another useful app for filmmakers. I want it to become something that may open huge opportunities for creators and talents alike. The less time spent looking - the more time there is for creating," adds Ryabchuk. "And not only with seasoned talent. Creators can often find real gems among non-actors or non-models — people who wouldn't mind participating in a shoot but didn't want to have the hassle of being in a casting database. StreetKast will allow such talent to be discovered."



StreetKast is currently live and available to support on Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/streetkast-the-casting-app#/



About StreetKast

StreetKast is created by Igor Ryabchuk, a seasoned filmmaker and ex business consultant. Various experience, which includes filming for UN in Afghanistan, founding filmmaker's guild, hosting filmmaking workshops and doing management consultancy in the past led to a fresh new look on an old problem of casting and talent search. Resulting in a solution that will help thousands of talent and creators around the world discover each other.