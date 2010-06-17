The Tanning Secret of Hollywood Celebrities Is Now Available in Cincinnati

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2010 -- The sunless tan is a big celebrity fashion secret Hollywood would prefer to keep to itself. The sultry, glowing, and golden brown tans of the cover girls and models are a goal of many women. They do look simply gorgeous.



However, lying out in the sun is not good for the skin; it promotes wrinkles and premature signs of aging. Even worse, tanning beds are downright dangerous; so much so that the FDA wants to keep children and teens from using tanning beds. The American Academy of Dermatology Association (AADA) opposes indoor tanning and supports a ban on the sale of indoor tanning equipment for nonmedical purposes.



Nice-Tan.com provides a safe and natural-looking airbrush tanning service in the comfort and privacy of your own home. A certified airbrush tanning technician brings a mobile tanning station to your home. The airbrush tan is applied in about 10-15 minutes. You have instant results from a bronzing agent, and over a period of hours a natural looking tan develops.



“Once a person tries airbrush tanning, they fall in love with it. So far every client has come back for more,” says Ward Smith, the owner of Nice-Tan.com.



Sunless tanners work without sunlight to safely combine with the natural amino acids on the surface of the skin. The active ingredient in virtually all sunless tanning formulas, is DHA (Dihydroxyacetone). DHA has undergone decades of dermatological testing and is proven safe. It's the way to gorgeous color without spending a minute under the harmful sun. When DHA is applied to the skin, it reacts with the amino acids in the skin to produce a tan, much like the sun does, but without UVA and UVB damage to the skin.



The formulations used make Airbrush Tans look better than ever before. A tan can last 1-2 weeks depending on the individual and how they care for their skin. Sunscreen is still needed as an airbrush tan offers no protection from the sun.

