The Tanning Store Adds Norvell Sunless Tanning Products to Online Store

Roanoke, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2013 --The Tanning Store has announced the addition of Norvell Sunless Tanning Products to its portfolio. Customers can now order skin tanning products from Norvell, a pioneer in sunless tanning innovation. This brand has developed breakthrough products such as pH balancing spray, maintenance moisturizer, and the one hour rapid tan. In addition to tanning, the new products available are formulated to prepare and nourish the skin.



Norvell’s mantra has always been “Healthy Skin Tans Best!”. Customers can expect to enjoy youthful, gorgeous, and healthy skin with the company’s various products. Its spray tanning solutions are ideal for salons and are compatible with sunless airbrush and spray tanning equipment from any manufacturer. Norvell also produces mobile handheld spray tanners and automated spray tan booths.



Four new solutions are now available from The Tanning Store. Venetian is a wildly popular choice. Inspired by Mediterranean tan hues, it imparts the look of a beach tan. This solution combines violet and brown bronzers which work with all skin tones for a deep, dark, and long-lasting tan.



Norvell ONE®, a rapid development sunless tan product, is designed to work quickly. It can be rinsed off in as little as an hour for a light bronze tan, two hours for a medium bronze tan, and three or more hours for the darkest bronze tan. This product is therefore ideal for anyone who can’t wait 8-12 hours for a post-session shower, as is the case with other sunless tanning products.



Completely natural, Norvell Organic Tan is paraben free, gluten free, and 100% vegan. It’s also sulfate free and contains no nut allergens. The product is suited for health conscious clients who want a perfect golden tan combined with a blend of anti-aging, skin-firming, and cell-rejuvenating benefits.



Also in the Norvell line is the Norvell Premium tanning solution. It provides the “just off the beach tan” look that is a trademark of Norvell’s products. Original, dark, double dark, and cocoa shades are available, tailored to meet the needs of different salon clients.



The sunless tan provided by these products is made possible by DHA, a simple three-carbon sugar. Using Eco Certified organic DHA for all sunless tanning products, Norvell approaches its products with a natural formulation. The company considers freshness essential for consistency and delivering the desired results. Each solution is manufactured and shipped daily, ensuring 100% product efficacy.



Norvell also offers a range of sunless self tan products for retail sale. These easy-to-apply, streak free formulas are available in self-tanning gel-crème, mouse, aerosol spray, or 360° Eco-Mist™. The Norvell faux tan is considered by self tanners to be superior to other products on the market, and who won’t settle for a fake tan look.



For more information on Norvell Sunless Tanning Products and more, go to http://thetanningstore.com



About The Tanning Store

The Tanning Store is the leading supplier of sunless airbrush and spray tanning equipment, tanning solutions, and sunless self-tanning products for salons. The Tanning Store approach follows a simple philosophy: assemble the best sunless spa and salon equipment and products in the world. It provides the procedures, training, and comprehensive knowledge base to customers so their clients have a superior salon tanning experience. Customers receive passionate support from a staff with over 30 years of experience.