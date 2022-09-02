The Team at Better Foundation Repair Corpus Christi Recommends Regular Foundation Assessments

Corpus Christi, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2022 --The team at Better Foundation Repair Corpus Christi are leading experts when it comes to foundation repair and waterproofing. Consequently, they know how property owners can avoid foundation damage and when it's time for professional fixes. To that end, they recommend regular foundation inspections and assessments for every structure in the area!



"Foundation inspections are often the last thing that homeowners and commercial property owners think of when it comes to maintaining their structures," say the owners of Better Foundation Repair Corpus Christi. "Which is unfortunate because a thorough assessment by a pro is the best way to spot foundation damage right when it develops." Why is this so important? The team explains. "The earlier you schedule needed repairs, the more chance of stopping that damage from spreading. Otherwise, a minor crack can become a huge gaping chip or leak in the foundation. After that, your property might need more extensive and costlier repairs!"



The owners of Better Foundation Repair Corpus Christi explain another reason why regular foundation assessments are so vital. "Remember that a foundation crack lets moisture into a structure," they note. "That moisture gets trapped behind walls and underneath floors." Why is this an issue? "Your property's wood framing often absorbs that moisture, risking softening and cracks. Eventually, a structure's framing might weaken so much that it shifts out of a level position. That's when you start to see wall and ceiling cracks, gaps in room corners, buckled floors, and other serious issues."



The owners of Better Foundation Repair Corpus Christi stress that these problems around your house are often costly to repair but are also avoidable! "Regular foundation inspections let Corpus Christi foundation repair companies like ours make needed fixes before your property suffers framing damage."



However, they also note added issues with overlooking or downright ignoring foundation damage. "That trapped moisture is also a big risk factor for mold growth inside your structure. Mold is also expensive to clean up and can pose health hazards in some cases. On top of that, you might soon notice some very unpleasant, musty smells inside your property!"



One common question that property owners ask is what to expect during a foundation inspection, says the company owners. "It's important that people realize that your contractor isn't just going to check the foundation," they explain. "Most inspectors look all around the property, where they might spot signs of foundation damage. This includes noting any developing cracks along walls and ceilings or uneven surfaces. Many contractors even check the level of door and window frames, as this can tell them if a structure has begun to settle and sink."



Is that all they do? "Not usually," the owners of Better Foundation Repair Corpus Christi note enthusiastically. "A good contractor will also check for signs of trapped moisture inside the property as well as moisture buildup in the soil around your home or commercial building. Moisture collecting around the foundation risks damage, so this tells them where to check for cracks and leaks. Signs like these around your property often tell us about a foundation's condition, so don't be surprised if your contractor checks more than just the space under your structure!"



And how often should property owners schedule these assessments? "Annually, and that means for all properties no matter their age, condition, or foundation materials." Why are annual inspections so vital? The team at Better Foundation Repair Corpus Christi explained. "There are several factors that can risk foundation damage even for new homes or those with durable, high-quality construction. For example, too much moisture in the soil, too much weight on the structure, or poor-quality DIY patching and waterproofing."



To encourage area property owners to invest in foundation assessments, Better Foundation Repair Corpus Christi is currently offering no-cost inspections. Their office is at 5703 Crestmore Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78415. Property owners are encouraged to visit their website and fill out their contact form or call at their earliest convenience, as appointments are currently booking up quickly.