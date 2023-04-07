The Team at Clearwater Pressure Washing & Roof Cleaning Recommends Exterior Cleaning During the Dry Season

Clearwater, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2023 --The season is heating up, and the pressure washers are on the scene for success! With the help of decades of experience, high-quality equipment, and great attitudes, customers can expect nothing but stellar pressure washing in Clearwater.



One area of concern for many home and business owners in The Sunshine State is the dry season. Typically, it lasts from November through June. As everyone that lives in Florida knows, pop-up rain showers tend to happen more frequently than not.



The issue with the dry season is that the algae, mold, and silt that's collected on exterior surfaces dries up and become extraordinarily hard to remove. When homeowners attempt to remove the substances with abrasive scraping, it often leads to pain shipping, scratches, and damages.



"Pressure washing home and business exteriors is wise during any season, but it's especially helpful and necessary when the sky shuts off the faucet for a period. Our company uses special detergents that literally melt away organic substances without scraping. So that means there's no harm to the customer's siding or other surfaces.", said Nate Kneble, owner and operator of Clearwater Pressure Washing & Roof Cleaning.



Even driveways and sidewalks are susceptible to staining due to algae and other substances that become hardened when there hasn't been raining for some time. So the company offers professional driveway pressure washing in Clearwater, FL, that's affordable and renders exceptional results.



Seeing the siding, roofs, and other exterior hardscapes coated with waxy films and thick stains can be a shock. The great news is their company is always available to save the day. Potential customers and those already among the company family are more than happy to clean off the dirt and ensure local properties are protected from damage and have amazing curb appeal.



"I can remember my first year as a Florida resident about three years ago. I had no idea of the climate in this great sunny state other than it was a lot warmer than Wisconsin. That's where I'm originally from. I went on a small cruise vacation to The Bahamas, and when I came back, my porch stairs and landing were covered in mold and pollen! I couldn't believe my eyes. I had no idea what to do. Thankfully Nate and his crew showed up the next day. They took care of the problem in an hour!" Linda Wilson, a satisfied customer.



There are many reasons to get on the ball with power washing services before the dry season starts. The company recommends getting on their roster before the slots begin filling up. Residential and commercial property owners don't want to be stuck dealing with stuck-on stains and unable to get an appointment with the best pressure washing company in Clearwater, FL.



Their company has advanced power washing equipment that is attached to their trucks. What they do is carefully pull the rig up to the customer's property. They've been doing this for a long time and have never ruined a customer's landscape. If plants are ever damaged, they will replace them.



Once the truck is in place, they'll begin soaking the premises with a solution that starts working on breaking down stains, dirt, and bacteria. Then, they'll slough the waste off with pressurized water.



The team also offers the soft washing method, which is a technique used on weak or damaged surfaces that are susceptible to deterioration. For example, if during the dry season, a customer has stains and bird dung on their sidewalk that is chipping, the team will opt for the soft washing protocol. This method is also used on tile roofs that require a lower pressure due to their fragility.



About Clearwater Pressure Washing & Roof Cleaning

