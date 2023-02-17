The Team at Fort Wayne Tree Trimming & Removal Service Educates Homeowners on the Warning Signs They Need Removal Services

Fort Wayne, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2023 --Trees are an excellent addition to any property, keeping a structure shaded and cool while protecting soil from erosion. Additionally, trees help with noise insulation, add privacy to a space, and offer a stunning view. However, the owners of Fort Wayne Tree Trimming & Removal Service quickly remind property owners that they might also need removal occasionally!



"Trees are so important for soil health and offer so many benefits that they can actually increase property values," note the company owners. "However, dying or diseased trees can also pose hazards to your property and even passersby," they state. "That's why we're happy to help educate property owners about the warning signs of damaged trees or those that need removal for several reasons."



With that in mind, what are some warning signs of a tree that needs removal? "First, note that tree bark can tell you a lot about a tree's health. Large bald spots or bark peeling away, and missing bark often indicates a diseased tree beyond recovering."



The team also notes that a severely leaning tree can mean it's time for tree removal in Fort Wayne. "If a tree is leaning just a few degrees, we can try cabling or bracing and some other techniques to correct its posture," they say. "However, severe leaning often means root rot, a damaged trunk, or other issues that we can't correct. Also, that tree risks falling at any time. It's good to schedule tree removal for Fort Wayne trees beyond fixing."



There are some other warning signs of needed tree removal, they share. "We can remove one or two damaged branches and the tree might recover, but lots of decaying or damaged limbs often indicate disease. In some cases, the tree is simply beyond helping at that point. If it has too many branches encroaching on power lines or a nearby roof, you might want to have the tree removed and replanted elsewhere or replaced with something smaller."



The owner of Fort Wayne Tree Trimming & Removal Service shares that not all trees thrive in all environments. "For instance, palm trees might not do well during our long, cold winters," they note. "You might love their look when planted but not how withered they get over the years. Removing it and replacing it with something better suited to the environment can mean a more attractive property." Trees that don't thrive due to age also need removal for a pristine appearance along exterior spaces.



In addition to tree cutting, they note that property owners should never avoid needed stump removal in Fort Wayne. "Stumps create tripping hazards and can soon host insects and rodents. These can soon make their way to nearby structures." Such pests are not just unpleasant, they note, but they can also mean thousands of dollars in damages! "Rodents chew through electrical wires, risking fires. Termites and carpenter ants can also eat away at wood framing and drywall. To avoid these risks, it's good to schedule tree stump removal for your property without delay."



Lastly, their team encourages property owners to stay current with needed branch pruning and trimming. "Overgrown branches put excess weight on a tree, sapping it of energy. They can also choke out fresh air and sunlight. Regular trimming provides a stunning view while keeping trees healthy and strong."



To find out more about needed tree removal in Fort Wayne, Indiana, property owners are encouraged to visit the website. The mailing address is located at 803 Calhoun St #81, Fort Wayne, IN 46802. You can use their contact form or call for a free onsite inspection and tree removal price quote. However, they say that appointments book up quickly, especially during the spring and summer months.