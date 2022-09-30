The Team at LeadsForward Announces New Cutting-Edge Services for Home Service Contractors & Businesses

Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2022 --In 2009, Trevor Eddy learned about the non-existent options for home service contractors looking to establish their online existence and get leads in the most technologically advanced way possible. Since then, he has taken his vision and knowledge and turned them into a reality. Along with his brother, Devon Eddy, the two have developed their lead generation business, LeadsForward, into even more than initially thought possible.



Contractor web design has always been the main focus when it comes to what the team of over now 15 expert developers, designers, customer service representatives, content writers, and other project specialists provide. However, as the group continued to grow together, the idea surfaced of creating additional services utilizing the availability and talents of the team that's proven to work so efficiently and effectively together.



Now that they've added these additional cutting-edge services for their team to work with, things have become more advanced, streamlined, and consumer friendly. The choices for contractor web design, for instance, have multiplied. Where there was a standard option for all clients, those seeking service can select from several design templates incorporating significantly updated, eye-catching, attractive features. In addition, utilizing advancements like QR code compatibility and auto-submit requests has also upped the opportunities for potential business owners looking for something unique. Furthermore, their content writing services can now be available for new clients and not just existing clients.



"It's all about providing clients the most advanced, desired, and effective contractor web design options possible. We never stop working behind the scenes to make our lead generation company the best. We are 100% focused on the customer experience and delivering what we promise." one team member stated recently.



LeadsFoward is working to get even closer to its existing and new clients in terms of communication and transparency. It's essential for the lead generation company to produce results that go above and beyond what's expected. So, they are continually brainstorming about how to make the experience the most satisfactory for all clients served. They are now working diligently to take their advanced technologies and customize each website to every customer's individual needs and preferences.



On top of the fact that the lead generation and SEO contractor web design company has delivered websites proven to convert to organic leads for their home contractor clients, they have several individuals on their team that possess decades of experience in content writing services. After some brainstorming, an additional choice in terms of what eventually sprouted into a whole new business was created. It's been labeled "Insight Writing Agency." It's still in the infant stages, but everyone is excited about the potential.



"We know that our contractor web design processes are pretty well nailed down at this point. But, of course, we continue to work on developing, staying current, and applying the latest trends and industry standards. With the high-energy, positive, experienced, and knowledgeable team we've acquired, we're confident in the services we already provide and anything we work to achieve in the future. It's a tight-knit group, and we are active in establishing and obtaining our goals as a team. It's exciting to see how much we've grown and how much more we're going to accomplish in every realm of web design and development we spend our time and put focus on." Trevor, the owner, and CEO, recently stated.



To learn more about the updated service available through LeadsForward, customers are encouraged to start by visiting their website at www.leadsforward.com. There is a contact form to request a consultation with the team. Otherwise, emails can be sent to



hello@leadsforward.com and phone calls are accepted at (860)331-8331.



