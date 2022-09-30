The Team at Pittsburgh Foundation Repair Pros Offers Free Foundation Assessments for Local Homeowners

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2022 --There has never been a better time for area residents to consider a foundation inspection than now! The owners of Pittsburgh Foundation Repair Pros have recently announced their program of FREE, no-obligation foundation inspections for local homeowners. "We're very excited about this program," say the owners of Pittsburgh Foundation Repair Pros. "Hopefully, it will help ensure that area homes are in tiptop shape from the ground up!"



When asked why they're currently offering free foundation assessments, the owners of Pittsburgh Foundation Repair Pros are quick to respond. "First, a professional inspection is the only way to assess that foundation properly. Second, a good inspection alerts a homeowner to needed home foundation repair for Pittsburg properties. The sooner they schedule those, the lower their overall costs!"



The owners of Pittsburgh Foundation Repair Pros explain that information in more detail. "A damaged foundation is a weak foundation. Consequently, the longer you ignore needed fixes, the more likely your home might settle and sink. That leads to wall and ceiling cracks, a damaged roof, and moisture issues inside the home."



Those aren't the only problems that come with putting off needed foundation repair, they note. "Foundation cracks and chips only tend to widen and deepen over time. Pretty soon, a simple crack patching job because needed leak repair and even foundation underpinning and leveling. In turn, what might have cost a few hundred or a thousand dollars in repairs might now run a homeowner several thousand in repair costs."



The team is also happy to explain why a foundation inspection isn't a DIY job. "A homeowner might check for visible leaks or signs of moisture along foundation surfaces. However, our foundation contractors in Pittsburg look for signs of damage all along your property. This includes looking for those wall and ceiling cracks and checking if door and window frames are out of level. They'll also note risks of foundation damage, such as too much moisture in the soil. These checks are usually outside the area of expertise for homeowners."



They note another reason why homeowners might leave this work to the pros. "An experienced foundation contractor in Pittsburgh also knows the repairs needed for the damage they spot. In turn, they can tell you right away whether your property needs minor patching, waterproofing, or full-scale leveling and underpinning. That helps a homeowner better understand the urgency of any needed repairs."



Even with so much at stake, the owners of Pittsburgh Foundation Repair Pros know that some homeowners might still wonder if a foundation inspection is worth it. "Every homeowner should schedule regular foundation assessments, even for new homes," they emphasize. "Poor-quality installation and low-grade materials can mean a weak and damaged foundation just a few years after construction," they explain. "Also, excessively moist or overly dry soil risks premature foundation damage. Dry soil doesn't offer enough support for foundations, while concrete or piers and beams absorb excess moisture in the soil. Both can lead to cracks, chips, spalling, and other serious concerns."



The owners also note that not all foundation repair costs are as steep as some homeowners assume. "When you talk about a foundation repair for Pittsburgh homes, many homeowners assume they'll be out ten thousand dollars or more. This isn't always the case. Minor crack patching might be a few hundred dollars, while leak repair and even leveling often cost no more than a few thousand dollars, if that. Whatever the case, it's still vital that you call rather than ignore foundation damage and see it just get worse over time."



The foundation assessment program offered by Pittsburgh Foundation Repair Pros is FREE to area homeowners. However, the company does encourage property owners to act quickly as appointments are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Our office is located at 4215 Ohio River Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15202. Additionally, an inspection is best done before winter weather sets in to ensure a thorough assessment. To find out more, visit the website of Pittsburgh Foundation Repair Pros.