The Team at RC Roofing Completes a Custom Roof Replacement for a Historic Barrington Home

Barrington, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2023 --RC Roofing, one of Rhode Island's highest-rated roofing companies, is pleased to share its latest custom roof replacement project. This installation combines function and style for a historic Barrington home with stunning new roof shingles, high-grade decking, and underlayment materials.



"Roof replacements this prestigious don't come along too often," notes Rick Chaffee, the company's owner. "That's why we were so happy to tackle this project and to give the property the respect and care it deserves."



To ensure a stunning finish, the RC Roofing crew started the project as they did any roof repair or replacement job, with a completely free inspection. Employing only the best roofers in the industry, RC Roofing never overlooks a detail, and this is where comprehensive inspections come into play.



"The initial inspection is vital to any project," notes Rick. "It becomes even more important with a property like this, as older roof decking and underlayment often need repair or outright replacing."



For that reason, RC Roofing started the project by removing all the old wood shingles, installing a strong plywood base, and adding underlayment. This additional protection provides superior insulation for interior spaces while also helping to repel moisture.



When it comes to roof replacement on historic homes, it's crucial that a roofer respect its style and appearance and the roof's condition. With this in mind, the crew at RC Roofing chooses a scalloped shingle or one that curves at the bottom. Scalloped shingles were popular some decades back, while not used often for new homes today. The scalloped edge offers visual interest and coordinates well with an older home's peaks and gables.



"Using scalloped shingles also helps avoid an overly industrial look," says Rick. "Something as simple as the shingle style allows the home to maintain its original charm." His team opted for CertainTeed Carriage House shingles, which offer proven durability and a strong track record.



The crew at RC Roofing noticed that the roof's flashing was worn and needed replacing, which they updated along with its shingle layers. Flashing creates watertight trenches between roof obstructions for added protection against leaks and other damage.



"Because of the importance of flashing, we only use the highest-grade materials for any repair or replacement, even on historic homes," notes Rick. The crew decided on a stunning copper material for this home to enhance the roof's appearance overall.



Even when choosing materials, however, RC Roofing wanted to ensure the new roof didn't detract from the home's architectural style. "Besides choosing scalloped shingles, we went with a deep slate gray. This color helps the home's white trim pop while still allowing the roof to stand out," Rick explains. "Sometimes homeowners don't think about a roof's appearance and simply choose the cheapest materials for replacement. However, a roof adds or detracts from curb appeal more than you might realize!"



Working around stunning peaks and gables common with historic structures can challenge some roofers, but RC Roofing was up to the task. "We brought in extra scaffolding to ensure crew safety while keeping us from unnecessarily walking on the roof. As such, there's less risk of damage to roof eaves, its upper balcony, and other surfaces."



RC Roofing is proud to say they completed the project in only three days, an impressive feat for any roofing crew!