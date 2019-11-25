The Tech Academy Chosen as Best Coding Boot Camp 2019-2020

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2019 --The Tech Academy, a trade school headquartered in Portland, Oregon, just won the Best Coding Boot Camp award 2019-2020 from SwitchUp.Org.



SwitchUp is a top coding boot camp review platform founded by a coding bootcamp alumnus in 2014. It is a comprehensive resource where prospective students can compare top-rated tech bootcamps and programs.



Once a year, SwitchUp looks over all student and graduate reviews and gives out their Best Coding Boot Camp award. With over 200 student and graduate reviews, averaging 4.79 stars, The Tech Academy landed this prestigious award!



Also, due to The Tech Academy's exponential growth, they were included in Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies list.



The Tech Academy's coding boot camp can be studied in-person or online from anywhere in the world. Course Report, a major coding boot camp review website, awarded The Tech Academy the Best Online Coding Boot Camp award. This was as a result of over 200 student and graduate reviews, with an average review rating of 4.83 stars.



Find out more about The Tech Academy and their award-winning programs at learncodinganywhere.com.



About The Tech Academy

The Tech Academy is a computer programming and web development school established in 2014 and headquartered in Portland, Oregon. They deliver coding boot camps that bring about graduates who are well-rounded, entry-level software developers. Classes are offered in virtually every aspect of technology, including coding, data science, cyber security, design and more.



