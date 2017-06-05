The Three Squirrels' Alphabet Book of Manners Teaches Good Manners One Letter at a Time

Boise, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2017 --A charming, hardback book which teaches children about manners and being kind is now available to purchase on Kickstarter. The Three Squirrels' Alphabet Book of Manners guides young readers through basic manners, one letter at a time, while also teaching them the 26 letters of the alphabet.



The Three Squirrels are three sisters from Idaho, whose parents brought them up demonstrating kindness, love, and courtesy every day. Amy, Carrie, and Stephanie now want to pass those qualities on. Their book will demonstrate the importance of good manners, the positive impression they make, and the warm feelings they leave, and preserve those concepts for future generations.



The classic book has a quality black linen cover and measures seven inches square, making it the perfect size for little hands to hold. Each page is dedicated to one letter of the alphabet, and one common courtesy, with a short explanation. By way of example, 'C is for Compliment,' 'G is for Guest,' 'K is for Kindness,' and 'T is for Thank you.'



The bright white pages are graced with the silhouettes of three tiny squirrels and vibrant tartan patterns to hold young readers' attention. The book is designed to be keepsake quality, making it an ideal gift that a child will want to touch, hold, share and enjoy time and again, and treasure for years to come.



"Especially in this digital age, we are losing sight of how people should interact with one another. We are dedicated to sharing the potential that practicing courtesy and kind manners unlocks for each of us." said Stephanie. "We believe that learning basic manners is the right of every child. Who doesn't want all children to grow up with confidence and good character? Teach children to be kind and they will change the world!"



Since the Three Squirrels believe in treating others with kindness and courtesy, they extend this to the sustainable practices they will use to package their books for distribution in November 2017. Packaging materials will be earth-friendly, recycled and reusable. Every backer who buys a book on Kickstarter will receive a button to wear to share the message that kind manners are important and still relevant. Each button features a tartan squirrel, or the silhouettes of three adorable squirrels.



You can find out more or purchase The Three Squirrels' Alphabet Book of Manners on the Kickstarter page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/thethreesquirrels/the-three-squirrels-alphabet-book-of-manners/description