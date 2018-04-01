The Time Is Now to Start Anticipating This Future Young Adult Fiction Classic

Pasadena, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2018 --William Garcia, a 30 year veteran of East Coast journalism, filmmaking, and television will bring his Suncoast Emmy award-winning talent to young adult fiction. With months of project preparation done, Garcia plans to unveil Lost In Time by December of this year.



Lost In Time addresses the modern angst of teenagers while following the time-traveling adventures of seven characters, Michelle, Rex, Alpha, Yoshi, Ronnie, Michael, and Jennifer. The characters are archetypical enough to allow a diverse audience to relate to them, while also having powerful characteristics original to this story. They must cope with issues that commonly plague teens in the 21st century, such as parental divorce, abandonment, bullying, and loss. Lost In Time helps to give today's teens healthy models of coping by featuring an exciting and educational plot.



In a time when entertainment, politics, and society seem so broken and have impacted the youth so adversely, these healthy models grow more important than ever before.



The plot of Lost In Time creates the convergence of today's young adult fiction with the classic science fiction motif of time travel. While Michelle and her friends try to discover the secret of her scientist father's arrest and mother's disappearance, the whole group gets pulled into an energy field that deposits them back in time. While working their way back to their home, time and families, the teens learn about history. They also gain more appreciation for the positives in their lives, no matter how imperfect.



Garcia's ambitious plans foresee an extensive series of books, a website, and a feature-length motion picture. He envisions that social media and history teachers will help to drive the market for Lost In Time over and above the expected buzz that will come from readers and their parents.



So far, Garcia has invested over three years in bringing Lost In Time to life. This includes time and money allotted to stunning artistic renderings of the main characters, a ready-made screenplay in collaboration with South Carolina writer James Sheppard, and a website.



William Garcia brings a rich and varied background to this project. He participated in a late Soviet era journalist exchange program while working for WTSP in Tampa, covered topics from the Space Shuttle to South Florida professional sports, and also won prestigious awards for his documentary work. His three decades of journalism gave him the opportunity to appreciate the value of history while developing the skills of presenting interesting characters to a diverse audience.