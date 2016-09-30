Coral Gables, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2016 --As the market continues to digest the latest presidential debate, traders and investors are seeking volatility. Neither the Fed "threat" of a rate hike nor the recent presidential race posed much unforeseen spikes in the overall markets. In response to this, many have turned their attention to the small and micro cap markets to fulfill their hunger for volume spikes & market activity. Several stocks demonstrating this today include Top Ships Inc. (TOPS), Cosi Inc. (COSI), and IDDRIVEN INC (IDDR).



Top Ships took a front seat this morning as a volatile market open saw the stock increase from #3.38 to highs of $4.45 before 10AM EST. The recent spike in oil could have something to do with this as many shipping companies have also followed suit on a lesser level today. The company is an international owner and operator of modern, fuel efficient "ECO" MR tanker vessels focusing on the transportation of petroleum products



Cosi also saw an early morning jolt of activity. This chart pattern indicates what is known as a dead cat bounce. It usually occurs following a massive dip in price with a next day bounce. After plummeting from levels around $0.17 earlier this week, shares of COSI dropped to lows of $0.0293 after the company announced that it had filed for bankruptcy. Today, however, the stock has rebounded by as much as 213% from Wednesday's lows. Cosi is a Boston-based fast-casual restaurant chain.



iDdriven is the last on the list and has been seeing a relative increase in both price and trading volume since hitting lows last week of $0.115. Today shows the stock up nearly 60% from those previous lows after hitting 2-week highs of $0.181. The company focuses in the cyber security and identity access management industry to protect enterprises from losing or even giving up valuable data to users who should not have it. Most recently the company was featured in an article discussing the potential for cyber security stocks to benefit from the recent string in security breaches; most notably Yahoo.



Disclaimer

Midam Ventures, LLC was paid an advertising fee of $125,000 cash & ZERO Restricted Common shares by IDDriven, Inc. (IDDR) for visual sponsorship of TechStockInsider.com and for visual placement of IDDriven Inc. (IDDR) within written materials for a duration beginning 6/8/2016 and ending on 11/8/2016.