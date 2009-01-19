The Transition Companies Promotes Michael Ryan to the Position of Executive Vice President.

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2009 -- The Transition Companies ("TTC") is pleased to announce Michael Ryan has been promoted to Executive Vice President. Mr. Ryan's 14 year experience and success in Mergers and Acquisitions ("M&A") was instrumental to the merger of SUCCEL, Inc and Interprise M & A LLC, leading directly to the creation of The Transition Companies. In the position of Executive Vice President, Mr. Ryan will oversee the strategic corporate mission and its coordination throughout all operating units. As well, he will continue to directly manage the Capital Markets Group tasked with becoming the industry leader in marketing and closing middle market transactions.



The Transition Companies ("TTC"), headquartered in Dallas, Texas is a leading Mergers and Acquisition ("M&A") firm specializing in confidentially opening the market to maximize the value realized by the owners when selling their privately-held companies.



The Transition Companies also provides consulting services for companies that want to increase earnings now or increase market value for a future sale.



The Transition Companies was founded in 1988 as a consulting and M&A firm called Succel Inc. ("Succel"). Succel originally provided turnaround consulting expertise to increase the value of private-held companies. In the mid 1990's, Succel expanded into a full service M&A and consulting professional services firm that maximized the value of privately-held companies through an M&A sale or consulting services.



In mid 2008, The Transition Companies was formed through the merger of Succel with InterPrise M&A LLC ("InterPrise"). InterPrise, founded in 1994 with 3 US offices and 1 European office, was a leading nationwide middle market M&A firm that specialized in the sale of privately-held companies. The Transition Companies is the pre-eminent professional services firm providing complete exit and transition strategies for owners of privately held companies seeking to maximize the proceeds from the sale of their companies or increase value prior to going to market.



Contact:

Richard D Parker

Executive Director

The Transition Companies

1755 Wittington Place

Dallas Texas 75234

800-704-6201

