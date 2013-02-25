The Transportation Sector on the Move: (OTCQB: AAMRQ), (OTCQX: VLKAY)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2013 --The Wall Street Journal reports that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Sean Lane, who is overseeing the bankruptcy of American Airlines parent AMR Corporation (OTCQB: AAMRQ), will hold a hearing March 27 on the airline’s plans to merge with US Airways Group Inc.



In addition, Lane has granted a request from AMR (AAMRQ) to set a deadline of March 15 for any interested parties to file objections to the merger, according to the report.



AMR Corporation operates in the airline industry. The company, through its principal subsidiary, American Airlines, Inc., provides scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. American Airlines, Inc. also operates as a scheduled air freight carrier, providing a range of freight and mail services to shippers.



Find out more on AAMRQ here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=AAMRQ



Volkswagen AG (OTCQX:VLKAY)reported that its net profit increased 41 percent for 2012, but earnings fell a little short of analysts' expectations and the company issued a cautious forecast for this year.



Full-year earnings rose to €21.7 billion ($28.7 billion) from €15.4 billion the previous year; analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected them to come in just above €22 billion. Earnings were boosted last year in part by an accounting boost from the complex deal that made Porsche one of Volkswagen's 12 brands.



The company did not detail fourth-quarter earnings. Friday's statement of key 2012 figures came ahead of a full annual report planned for March 14.



Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles worldwide.



Get the latest trend analysis reports on VLKAY here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=VLKAY



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009