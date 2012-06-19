The Trep Life Series Releases Video Episode Featuring Mike Samson and Ross Kimbarovsky, Co-founders of crowdSPRING

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2012 --Today the Trep Life Original Video Series on Inc.com (http://www.Inc.com/TrepLife) releases the sixth episode in its Season 1 featuring the co-founders of crowdSPRING (http://www.crowdspring.com), a company helping people around the world access creative talent and those creatives find new customers.



“What I loved about working with and filming Mike and Ross is their ability to truly compliment each other as co-founders, each bringing their own value to the venture that makes it what it is,” states Malachi Leopold co-creator of Trep Life. “Their ability to be fully engaged and committed to their company's growth and success, while also having boundaries that allow them to be committed to their families. It's inspiring to see what they did with overcoming the challenges they faced when their growth almost killed the company. That kind of grit and determination - and success - gives viewers the ability to confront and overcome the challenges they face growing their ventures.”



By helping Buyers reach countless creatives across the globe, crowdSPRING is changing the game for the little guy. Now small businesses, one-man shops and individuals anywhere can tap into a global pool of creatives for logo design, web design, company name, product name, packaging design, and many other graphic design, industrial design and writing projects. crowdSPRING opens new markets for creativity all the world over.



Here are the themes Mike and Ross describe in the episode:



A Vision Goes a Long Way: Articulate a clear idea and set clear goals for where you are going and what you want to accomplish.



Power to the Team: Empower your team, and don’t micromanage. Entrepreneurs don’t have all of the answers so listen to your team and learn from them just as you hope they will learn from you.



Need Courage: Be a risk-taker and say what needs to be said. Just do it nicely and don’t forget to say please and thank you.



"We love to promote entrepreneurship, which is one of the reasons we are so pleased to share our start-up story, some thoughts about success, and some of the challenges we have experienced, with other entrepreneurs,” said Mike Samson and Ross Kimbarovsky, co-founders of crowdSPRING. “We try hard to focus on building a culture of innovation but it is really the talent of our creative community and commitment of our team that has transformed his business into an industry leader in just a few years.”



About crowdSPRING

crowdSPRING is the world's #1 marketplace for custom logo design, web design, a new company name or other writing and design services. Entrepreneurs, small businesses, nonprofits and agencies simply post what they need, when they need it and how much they want to pay. Once posted, over 113,000 creatives from 200+ countries around the world submit an average of 110 options for the buyer to choose from until they find “the one.” crowdSPRING is a privately held company based in Chicago. To learn more on why crowdSPRING is trusted by more than 28,000 happy clients worldwide, visit http://www.crowdspring.com.



About Trep Life

Trep Life is an original series video designed to give audiences a unique, transparent, and 360-degree view of what it takes to succeed as an entrepreneur (“trep”). Each episode is approximately 6 to 10 minutes featuring “behind-the-scenes” interviews and footage focused on three key aspects of any trep: The Grind, The Hustle and Payoff. Join Trep Life to impact 1 billion lives worldwide by creating positive change through “entrepreneurship.”



About Inc.com

Inc.com is the website for entrepreneurs and small business owners to find useful information, advice, insights, resources and inspiration for starting and growing businesses.