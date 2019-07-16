The Tribesman Is a Beautiful Timepiece That Pays Homage to Africa

Oslo, Norway -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2019 --The Tribesman watch from Chale Watches takes inspiration from Africa. The face of the watch features slim hands and a tribal shield and spears in the center. An African warrior graces the back panel of the watch. Customers can choose between a variety of watch bands, finishes, colors, and other details, enabling them to personalize their watches to suit their taste.



In addition to creating timepieces that are incredibly beautiful, Chale Watches also focuses on sustainability. The company utilizes sustainable methods and eco-friendly materials throughout the manufacturing process. This includes the Pinatex material used to make some of the watch bands. Both stainless steel mesh and vegan leather watch bands are available in four distinct colors.



Even the watches themselves are environmentally conscious. Rather than using a traditional battery for power, The Tribesman harnesses the power of the sun with solar energy movement technology. The solar battery can recharge with artificial light as well so there is no risk of the battery running out, even on days when the sun isn't shining. Chale Watches expects the solar batteries to be capable of recharging for up to 20 years.



The company also gives back to the local communities from which it sources inspiration and materials. In the case of The Tribesman, this means Africa. Charitable efforts include providing safe, clean water, protecting endangered animals and preserving the environment.



Chale Watches is now ready to move forward with production of The Tribesman watches. To help achieve this goal, the company has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to fund the initial production run. The campaign has a funding goal of $17,600, of which it has already raised $5,000. It will continue until August 9, 2019.



Once Chale Watches receives the funding, it will begin manufacturing the watches right away. After that, The Tribesman watches will go through a rigorous final round of quality testing to ensure they meet the brand's exacting standards. The company expects to begin delivering The Tribesman watches to customers in October 2019.



Campaign backers can personalize their own watches for contributions of $141 or more. This represents a nearly 50-percent discount off the projected retail price of $277 and also includes an extra watch band. For contributions of $253 or more, backers can get two watches at a 55-percent discount.