'The Trip That Changed My Life', Book for Charity with 50-Plus Contributors, Launches on Indiegogo

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2016 --The team at global book project The Trip that Changed My Life is thrilled to announce the launch of its crowdfunding campaign Sunday, May 22, on Indiegogo. The book that will be launched in three formats and features more than 50 worldwide collaborators is an inspiring example of diversity, inclusion, and unity, as travel enthusiasts from around the world came together to present amazingly captivating travel anecdotes to the public.



All funds raised from the book will be donated to Unbound and Save the Children, two global nonprofit organizations that benefit disadvantaged children. By joining together to share their travel tales to encourage others on their own journeys while helping those in need, the worldwide team at The Trip that Changed My Life looks forward to the positive impact the engaging book will have on a diverse audience.



"What began as a modest idea I had has wildly surpassed anything I could have envisioned for The Trip that Changed My Life," says book organizer Hung Thai, founder of travel blog Up Up and a Bear. "I am elated by the passion I've seen from our team and am excited to launch the crowdfunding campaign to bring the book to fruition."



The innovative collection of stories will be available in paperback, coffee table, and e-book form. Readers can look forward to adventures ranging from how moving to another continent can provide the confidence to tackle any challenge life presents, to how travel from infancy can forever shape one's life and those around them. Because the writers come from all parts of the world and from various cultures, each story presents a unique perspective on travel and the meaningful impression it makes.



"This project shows the power of what working together to help others can produce," Thai says. "By embracing our differences as the things that make life so beautiful, our team and The Trip that Changed My Life show others the wonderful effects travel can make on both individual self-discovery and the global community."



Support the release of The Trip that Changed My Life on Indiegogo at http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-trip-that-changed-my-life-book-for-charity/ now. Learn more about the team behind the book at www.upupandabear.com/project-alpha. Reach the team for more information at ht@upupandabear.com.



About Project Alpha

The Trip that Changed My Life originator Hung Thai has always had an intense love for the travel and the ability it has to transform one's life, and he started traveling seriously five years ago. In an effort to join forces with those around the globe who share his same joy for traversing the world's landscapes, he had the idea for The Trip that Changed My Life, nicknamed Project Alpha, in early 2016. With the intention to recruit a dozen or so writers to contribute to a small book supporting two charities, Thai is passionate about—Unbound and Save the Children—the charitable project quickly grew to more than 50 collaborators from around the world. Thai, founder of travel blog Up Up and a Bear, which has six regular contributors, is thrilled that global book Project Alpha has been embraced by backpackers, jet-setters and everyone in between of all ages and backgrounds from around the world.



