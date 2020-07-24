The Truth About Gynecomastia or Man Boobs

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2020 --Gynecomastia affects approximately 50-60% of male adolescents. This commonly can occur during puberty where there is an overproduction of estrogen. Gynecomastia can cause low self esteem and shame especially during puberty. However, gynecomastia can affect boys, adolescents and men.



What causes gynecomastia?

Gynecomastia is initially triggered by a shift in hormonal imbalance by an increase in estrogen or a decrease in testosterone. Many boys or men may experience tenderness to their breast.



How is gynecomastia corrected?

Gynecomastia surgery is performed through a small incision at the base of the areola. This incision is hidden and concealed so that it is not visible at the beach or pool. The gland is removed through the small incision and liposuction is performed as well. The liposuction helps to contour the chest.



What should you expect from recovery from gynecomastia?

Expect some soreness for a few days following the surgery. A compression shirt will be worn for approximately 6 weeks following surgery. This can be hidden under shirts during that time. Working out can be resumed after 3 weeks following surgery.



Dr. Chad Robbins is highly trained in all aspects of plastic and reconstructive surgery. A native of Huntsville, Alabama, he received his bachelor of science degree from Sewanee: The University of the South, graduating magna cum laude. He completed his medical degree at University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine.



Following medical school, Dr. Robbins completed a five-year general surgery residency at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, followed by two additional years of plastic surgery training at the world-renowned Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, which is consistently ranked as best-in-class for hospitals and surgical training.



Unfortunately, working out and dieting does not improve gynecomastia. Many patients say they notice it more after losing weight. You do not have to live with the embarrassing and uncomfortable affects of gynecomastia. Voted Nashville's Best Nip & Tuck Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Chad Robbins, can help you lead a happier life. It is not too late to call for a consultation today with board certified Dr. Chad Robbins and start living your best life.