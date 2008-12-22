The Truth About Reverse Mortgage Refinancing Revealed By Florida Reverse Mortgage Expert

St. Augustine, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2008 -- It seems like everyone in Florida Senior is jumping on the Reverse Mortgage refinancing bandwagon. Maybe you're thinking about it yourself? After all, with rates as low as they are, the promise of eliminating your monthly payments, sometimes significantly, is a great attraction for many senior homeowners.



But before you sign on the dotted line, there are a few things you should know about the way a Reverse Mortgage works so you don’t make a mistake that could wind up costing you big time.



"With refinancing as popular as it is right now, Florida seniors have to be even more careful about shopping for the best loan," says Timothy Robbins, a Saint Augustine, Florida based Reverse Mortgage Specialist. "Even the most attractive offer can wind up being a disaster once you realize how much the loan is really costing you."



Robbins offers these tips when considering a Reverse Mortgage:



* You should get a significantly lower rate for a Reverse Mortgage to make sense. Don't rush to refinance unless it's truly worth your while. If you're working with a mortgage broker rather than going it alone, you can be assured that they're bringing you the best offers out there. If you're going it alone, you'll have to do the legwork for yourself.



* Consolidating unsecured debt with a refinance loan can be a dangerous idea. You may not be in financial trouble now, but if in a few years things change, instead of simply missing a credit card payment or two, you'll now be in danger of losing your home as well. With a Reverse Mortgage you can totally eliminate your debt for ever!



* Your credit score does not count in a Reverse Mortgage, nor does your income. If you've had credit problems in the past like a bankruptcy, it might make sense to not wait to make application and secure your home for life. Most lenders make it hard for people with less than perfect credit to get the best deals. But, again, if you choose to let an expert like a Reverse mortgage broker get involved in the process, they can help you find the best Reverse Mortgage,that most seniorshomeowners over the age of 62 didn’t even know existed - which can save you thousands over the long haul.



Saint Augustine, Florida - based Reverse Mortgage expert Timothy Robbins specializes in providing only Reverse Mortgage information to Florida residents that allows them to make informed decisions about their mortgage financing options



Timothy Robbins is available for consultations and will welcome all your mortgage related questions.



