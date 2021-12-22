The Twelve Babes of Christmas Are in the Intermountain Riverton Hospital Nursery

Riverton, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2021 --The labor and delivery nurses at Intermountain Riverton Hospital are wrapping up the newborn babies born in December in giant Christmas stockings before handing them to parents. The tradition of handing parents their baby bundled up in a Christmas stocking if they'd like one, has been going on since the hospital opened in 2009.



"Having about 12 deliveries a day at Riverton Hospital has been typical over the past year," said Mildora Leerhoff, labor and delivery nurse manager at Intermountain Riverton Hospital.



"Bundling babies in stockings is a favorite holiday activity for our nurses, who look forward to bringing a little extra cheer to our new moms each year in December. Families always love that little extra keepsake gift to take home for their little ones," she added.



