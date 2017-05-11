The uLeash Is the World's Most Durable and Functional Leash Ever Created

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2017 --uLeash, a modern dog leash designed to be the most durable and functional leash ever created, is live on Indiegogo and raising funds to bring the project to life.



The uLeash is the world's greatest dog leash for active owners and their dogs. Inspired by surf leash technology, the uLeash was created to be weatherproof, tangle free, and shock absorbent. The product delivers the best dog walking experience for canines and their owners.



"The uLeash is much more than just a dog leash. It's fully equipped with built in features that better fit dog owners with active lifestyles," says cofounder Tre Johnson. "The pet industry has not seen an innovation like this in decades. The uLeash is designed to be the 'Swiss Army Knife' of dog leashes. The uLeash has disrupted the dog leash industry by taking modern advancements from surf leash technology and carefully applying them to dog leashes."



The uLeash is the most versatile dog leash on the market. It's weatherproof and totally resistant to dirt, water, slobber and smell. It has a modular design so that each part is repairable under the uLeash lifetime warranty. The design was developed to be the most comfortable dog leash, not only for walkers, joggers and hikers, but also for dogs.



The uLeash is available in three different models; the Control uLeash, the Retractable uLeash which allows for additional length, and the Double uLeash for those with two dogs. Each uLeash includes an adjustable padded cuff that form fits to the users hand or arm for maximum comfort. The uLeash is manufactured with solid polyurethane cords made to absorb shock and resist the natural elements. There are additional handles built right in to the design of the uLeash, so the user doesn't have to wrap the leash around their hands in order to shorten up. Also the uLeash includes multiple 360° swivels allowing for a 100% tangle free dog walk.



Every uLeash is backed with a lifetime warranty, so if any part of the uLeash is ever damaged or chewed, customers can simply send it back to be repaired.



"The quality and design of this innovative product will provide the best dog walking experience of your life. At uLeash, we look to create and inspire sustainable solutions while causing no unnecessary harm," adds cofounder Richie Cooper. "This ultimately creates the best possible products so you can enjoy the ever increasing joys of life. Quality work and a quality product means a quality life that we can enjoy. Thats our number one priority."



The uLeash is currently live and available to support on Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-uleash-dog



About uLeash, LLC

uLeash LLC is a pioneering "active lifestyle" dog leash company focused on developing the next generation of dog leashes. Our products are functionally superior, and built to last. uLeash LLC was founded by two San Diego surfers, Richie Cooper and Tre' Johnson, in April of 2014 and made its official debut in the spring of 2017. The uLeash is designed and manufactured in San Diego California.



For more information on uLeash please visit https://www.planetpawsitive.com