The Ultimate Gift Card Solutions for Small Retailers

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2015 --Today, CardsCashRewards.com announces its plans to buy and sell up to $500,000 in gift cards sold by America's small retailers to help make everyday Small Business Saturday.



Literally putting its money where its mouth is, CardsCashRewards.com actively seeks across the online and social networking landscape to buy up to 20,000 $25 gift cards to jumpstart the holiday shopping season and meet a burgeoning demand among its followers. According to the official company website, "Small retailers selling five $25 gift cards daily typically see an additional $45,000 in annual revenues." CardsCashRewards.com founder Jeffery Lakes says: "Buying gift cards in this manner not only stimulates the economy but also reinforces the importance of supporting America's small businesses not just one day per year, but every day." The CardsCashRewards.com website also says that most gift card recipients spend more than 33% above the cards' load-on value, so it is safe to conclude that gift cards also stimulate significant buying confidence in their recipients.



Because buying gift cards alone is not enough, CardsCashRewards.com will promptly sell the gift cards it buys to shop local conscious consumers who not only look to support the Small Business Saturday initiative any way they can, but specifically looking for small retailer gift cards. This said, CardsCashRewards.com is primed to sell its $25 'shop local' gift cards for only $20.00, conveying a 20% savings to buyers that exceeds those provided by exchange sites reselling 'un-wanted' big-box and online merchant cards. More importantly, the company will also provide each participating merchant with national and local level publicity designed to foster a more highly motivated 'ready-to-spend' customer base beyond those benefitting from these amazing deals.



For additional information please visit the company's website at http://cardscashrewards.com, follow on Facebook at http://facebook.com/cardscashrewards and Twitter @CardsCashReward.



