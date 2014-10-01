The Ultimate Leaf Bagger System Makes Being Eco-Friendly a Time-Saver

Wheat Ridge, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2014 --Raking leaves and yard cleanup, the age-old nagging issue that comes with the privilege of owning a home. Thankfully, a company who thinks outside the box has developed a simplistic way to ‘adios’ leaves and other debris from yards, commercial property and golf courses. The Ultimate Leaf Bagger System is one of those great products that combine utility with convenience and make a consumer think, “Why didn’t I think of that?”



Made of a patent pending portable steel frame and reusable, recyclable or disposable ultra-lightweight UV-degradable netted bags the leaf removal system is an eco-friendly approach to raking leaves and cleaning up the yard. A consumer, or professional landscaper need only to quickly assemble the lightweight frame and quickly and easily attach a 10 ounce eco-friendly netted leaf bag. The system is then turned on its side to rake or blow up to 245 gallons of leaves into it in seconds. Use it on lawns, sidewalks, pavement and even rocks or uneven ground. No bending required. The netted lawn and leaf bag aerates leaves while it allows for dirt to fall through keeping the bag light to transport to a compost heap.



Ted McSherry, VP of Sales and Marketing at The Last Leaf, LLC said of the leaf bagging system, “We’re passionate about two things. Bringing convenience, eco-friendly and affordable value solutions to the consumer. With The Leaf Bagger System we’ve accomplished all these passions in seconds.”



The Last Leaf, LLC is a company based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado that has launched the patent pending Ultimate Leaf Bagger System. The owners are also the creators of Gorilla Forks, Hand Truck and Ladder Attachments which can be seen at http://gorillaforks.com and Bucket Solutions, Clamp On Attachments for Tractors and Skid Steers, which can be seen at http://www.bucketsolutions.com and http://toothbar.net.



