The Ultimate League of Evil Is an Exciting New Party Game to Bring out Players' Evil Sides

Queensland, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2018 --Party games have surged in popularity in recent years, and The Ultimate League of Evil is the latest entrant in this category. Designed for adults, the game pits players against each other to come up with the most evil scheme to accomplish a particular goal.



The card deck includes four card categories: villains, modifiers, things and plans. To start the game, each player gets three each of the villain, modifier and thing cards. One plan card is placed face-up on the table, and each player must create a plot using one card from each category. When all players have made their selections, they can debate the various options and vote for their favorite. The player with the most votes wins the round and gets to keep the plan card. At the end of the game, the player who has accumulated the most plan cards wins.



To help bring this exciting game to the masses, the creators of The Ultimate League of Evil have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The campaign has a funding goal of $7,189 USD, of which it has already raised more than $2,300. The campaign will continue until November 24, 2018, giving the campaign plenty of time to bring in even more funding.



If the campaign exceeds its target and reaches $12,000, the creators will upgrade the cards to a higher-quality card stock. At $14,000, they'll add a gold foil stamp to the box. Finally, if the campaign reaches $18,000, the creators will add a 40-card expansion pack to the game, with 10 additional cards in each of the 4 categories. This is in addition to the Kickstarter exclusive expansion pack that the company is already offering to backers.



Those who contribute to the campaign can get a PDF version of the game for just $7, enabling them to print out the cards to make their own version of the game. For contributions of $36 or more, backers will receive a full game box. At the $50 level, they'll receive both the game and the Kickstarter exclusive expansion pack for a total of 540 cards. Ultimate Party Games expects to ship rewards out to backers in March 2019, presuming everything moves forward according to plan.