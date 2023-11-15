The Ultimate Luxury Living Experience at Continuum South Beach

Miami Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2023 --Continuum South Beach is the perfect destination for those looking for the tranquility of oceanfront living with close proximity to world-class dining and nightlife. The community features a 24-hour guard gate and security, a men's and women's relaxation lounge, shower facility and vanity amenities, and professionally hosted exercise classes in the Olympic-sized gym.



The centerpiece of Continuum South Beach is the four-story health club and spa, the "Sporting Club". This luxurious facility gives residents access to a state-of-the-art fitness center, a men's and women's spa with sauna, steam room, hot tub and cold plunge, and a variety of classes and activities.



At Continuum South Beach, residents can enjoy the best of both worlds: the tranquility of oceanfront living with close proximity to world class amenities and entertainment. With its exceptional views and wide array of amenities, Blackstone International Realty is proud to present Continuum South Beach as the ultimate luxury living experience.



For more information about the Continuum South Beach and the available units, visit continuuminsouthbeach.com.



About Blackstone International Realty, LLC

Blackstone International Realty, LLC provides buyers, sellers, and renters with the access to exceptional properties – both on and off the market – in the Miami Beach luxury real estate market, and throughout South Florida. Each agent is thoroughly trained to provide clients with exceptional service, competency, and professionalism.