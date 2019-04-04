Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2019 --An arrogant man whose life changes in unexpected ways when he impulsively tries out a motorcycle and crashes it on his first ride…



Professor Lawrence Tyrone didn't have a drinking problem – or an obsession with his ex-wife – until he discovered she was marrying his brother. When crashing the wedding with disastrous results leaves him divorced for a second time, unemployed and close to rock-bottom, Tyrone moves to the country, buys a Harley and starts taking riding lessons from a secretive Polish expat.



Isolated out in the country, far from his usual haunts and routines, Tyrone gets caught up in the lives of several unpredictable characters – his neighbors and their Labrador dog (who has a mind of her own), his street-smart riding instructor, a rebellious young girl, a gambler and a medical resident caught up in a love triangle.



The Unexpected Journeys of Lawrence Tyrone, a fiction novel filled with satire has been described by readers in the following ways -



Tyrone's life's challenges are no different than our own - "Professor Tyrone, like many people, is a deeply flawed man. But when he finally examines his own failures, is when this book gets truly exciting."



Tyrone's meddling in other people's lives forces him to confront his own failings and to accept his life's journey without trying to control the outcome. For the first time in his life he wants to be a different man, but there's that lifetime of bad habits and bad behavior to overcome…



Lawrence Tyrone first appeared as a short story, "The Great Harley Sale", published in El Ojo Del Lago



About A.K. Blackman

A.K. Blackman writes fiction, poetry and memoir. An Experimental Psychologist by profession, she also loves to explore the world. She has dived off Andros Island and the Caymans, taught Qigong, climbed the Inca Trail on Machu Picchu, fire-walked, built a boat, talked with elephants, slept under the stars in Botswana and in a Kalahari Ju/"hoansi Bushmen village, experimented with photography and been in love with nature and the natural world. Her curiosity and love of wandering have led her to visit many places. She especially loves more leisurely eco-travel adventures. She lives in Toronto, Canada.



Her poetry chapbook, No One Sleeps, was published by LyricalMyrical Press, 2012.



Her full-length book of poetry, The River Doesn't Stop, was published by Aeolus House, 2018.