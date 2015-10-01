The Union of Fighters for Justice Seeks Funding via Indiegogo to Combat Corruption in Cyprus

Nicosia, Cyprus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2015 --Michael Minas presently heads the Union of Fighters for Justice (O.A.D.), a new union without any political or party affiliations. This non-profit union is dedicated to ensuring justice for the financially weaker segments in Cyprus. In May next year, O.A.D. will participate in the forthcoming parliamentary elections. Michael needs financial support in his efforts to transform the corrupt economic and social system in Cyprus and bring transparency.



Michael contested the European Parliament elections in 2014 as an independent candidate. However, unfortunately, Cyprus' political, judicial and economic system does not provide equal opportunities to the independent contestants compared to the representatives of the organized political parties that form the country's political establishment. Michael personally believes that the European Union acted merely as a puppet and did nothing to support the independent candidates.



Highlighting his objective, Michael says, "In our attempt to bring change, we, simple people like me, founded this non-profit union with the goal of getting elected in Cyprus's parliament in May 2016 and thus get the power to change the corrupted economic, judicial and political system in Cyprus. We want to Bring Transparency and Democracy The Way It Was Meant To Be"



Michael has just started an Indiegogo campaign to raise $1,000,000, and cover all his upcoming endeavours.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1LVJjdL



The website of the Union of Fighters for Justice is http://www.oadcyprus.com/



About the Union of Fighters for Justice

The Union of Fighters for Justice (O.A.D.) is a new union with no political or party affiliations. Their objective is the absolute implementation of justice and Cyprus's catharsis from traitors and destroyers. They have no color. Their flag is a state of justice, a state that supports their financially weaker compatriots. Everyone is welcome to join the union and become members.