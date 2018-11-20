The Universal Board Stand Provides Simple Solution for Skateboard Storage

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2018 --An object in motion tends to stay in motion. This simple rule of physics applied to skateboards in storage as well as anything else. Users come home after a long day of performing and immediately look for a safe place to store their board. Leaving it on the floor could cause the unwitting to take a nasty spill. Leaning it against the wall will only result in it taking a fall and rubbing black streaks of street grime on the wall to boot.



Now a California inventor has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to get an innovative and attractive new storage option on the market.



Called the Universal Board Stand, this new product reflects years of design research by Spencer Thompson, a 2017 graduate of the University of Southern California and founder of Palm Indu5try. Thompson designed the Universal Board stand to permit ease of storage, have enough ergonomic features to fit easily even in a cramped dorm room, and also reflect the owner's sense of style through stickers, custom artwork, or even engravings.



To develop the Universal Board Stand into a product more widely available to skateboard aficionados, Palm Industry has decided to use a Kickstarter campaign to raise capital. Money raised will be used to help develop prototypes, acquire the proper patents to protect Thompson's unique design, and facilitate production and shipping to customers.



Donations ranging between $5 and $700 can bring varying types of rewards from stickers to sets of Universal Board Stands. The initial goal of the campaign lies in the production of 150 Universal Board Stands to jumpstart distribution, additional sales, and higher production.



Thompson explains that "making sure that you receive a quality product is my highest concern" and promises to not skimp on the quality of the product in a fast rush to the marketplace. As he explains, "I am happy to start small and grow." If any problems pop up in distribution or anywhere else, Thompson assures his customers, "I will update you promptly with the issue and how I am planning to solve it."



Palm Indu5try's Universal Board Stand is only the start. Thompson intends to create and also to market a variety of skateboarding and longboarding amenities as the Universal Board Stand takes off in sales and popularity.