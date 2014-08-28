The Universal Life Church Explains Why the Wedding Officiants Are a Necessity

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2014 --The Universal Life Church is an organization that provides free online ordination to people, who would like to become wedding officiants and perform marriage ceremonies. It reveals why having a wedding clerk at the ceremony is a necessity.



There are four necessities to perform a wedding ceremony: a bride, a groom, a wedding officiant, and a marriage license. Although most people think that there are some other necessary things, like guests, food, flowers or a wedding cake, those are extras that make the celebration more attractive and memorable.



Without a wedding officiant, people would have a simple party, rather than a wedding. This person makes the wedding legal and official. The well-prepared ordained wedding cleric may make the occasion a real blessing not only for the marrying couple, but for all guests who attend the celebration.



The Universal Life Church offers online ordination that authorizes people to conduct wedding ceremonies for their friends and family. With the ULC free faith based ordination, people can become legal wedding officiants not only in America and Canada, but throughout the world, as their certificate will be valid in almost all countries. Moreover, it is accepted within the Christian Community.



Many people have a dream to perform weddings. Now their dream can be easily accomplished with the free online ordination, offered by the ULC.



All, who would like to officiate the weddings of their family members or friends, can visit http://www.ulcnetwork.com/become-a-minister.html to learn how they can become ordained ministers.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church brings the light of Christ to this world, taking His mission as their own to provide spiritual and physical help to the sufferers, poor and underprivileged people. The church calls people to become ordained ministers and join its mission to make the planet a better place for every single individual.