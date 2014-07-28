The Universal Life Church Offers Different Kinds of Quality Rawleigh Fundraisers

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2014 --The ULC web store contains a variety of popular and quality Rawleigh products. All of them have been time-tested, with distinctive effect and are perfect for raising funds for different important occasions, causes and charity projects.



The Universal Life Church encourages charity and donations, by providing ministers with multiple options for fundraising. Their web store consists of numerous products that could be used for successful fundraising that would support a meaningful project.



Among these products are Rawleigh Almond Flavoring, Black Walnut Flavoring, Antiseptic Salve, Bee Secret Lip Balm or Stick, Black Pepper and much more. Here are some more details about these and other fundraising products offered in the ULC store:



- Rawleigh Almond Flavoring and Black Walnut Flavoring are both used to add a rich taste to different meals and baking goods. The company offers other kinds of flavorings, such as Brandy, Butter, Butter Rum, and Coconut Flavoring.



- Rawleigh Antiseptic Salve has a soothing effect in cases of burns, boils, wounds, cuts, blisters, bites and all kinds of irritated skin.



- All-natural Rawleigh Bee Secret Lip Balm nourishes, moist and protects the lips.



- Rawleigh Bee Secret Stick helps for various health issues, like cold sores, sore muscles, insect bites, headaches, stuffy nasal passages and more. Another good alternative of this product is Rawleigh Camphor Balm.



The web store offers many other products, such as Chicken Soup Base, Coconut Pie Filling & Dessert or Lemon Dessert Mix that would be of interest to the majority of the customers.



For more quality Rawleigh products, people can take a look at http://www.ulcwebstore.com/main.sc.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church supports and encourages charity, donating 10% of all their revenues to different charity projects. The ULC store offers people a great number of quality products that can be used as fundraisers for meaningful causes.