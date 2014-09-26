The Universal Life Church Reveals Why the Process of Giving Is So Important for People

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2014 --The Universal Life Church is created to be an example that shows Christ’s love to this world. It is focused on raising funds for various initiatives and now reveals how rewarding generosity could be for each person who chooses to share with others.



The life of a minister would not be complete without the important element of giving money to those who are in need. The Universal Life Church thinks that raising money for significant causes would be an important part of Christ’s mission, if He lived today. Even in those times, when money was not an important matter, He shared what He had with those who had even less and taught His disciples to follow His steps.



The church reminds people of all the blessings that come from giving, quoting the words of St. Francis of Assisi: “In giving that we receive.” That is what the Universal Life Church does.



Recently, the World Headquarters of the church in Boca Raton, Florida got a special phone call from one of the hospitals the church sends donations to. It was a representative from the St Jude Children's Research Hospital from Memphis. The caller said: "We just want you to know how much we appreciate what the Universal Life Church World Headquarters does for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital." Simple but powerful words that make people realize that their worldly possessions can make a huge difference in someone’s life, saving two souls for eternity – of the receiver and of the giver. This is the vocation from God that all Christians need to take.



Those, who would like to learn more about how they could support the important Universal Life Church’s causes, can visit http://www.ulcnetwork.com



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church strives to follow all God’s commandments and advices to bring light in this dark world. The Church challenges all Christians to join in and make this light even brighter.