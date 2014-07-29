The Universal Life Church Teaches Ordained Ministers How to Lead the Wedding Ceremonies

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2014 --The Universal Life Church offers a comprehensive education on the Bible teachings and principles. It also provides inexperienced ordain ministers with the basic approaches and methods that will help them succeed in their work for others.



Most people who choose to become ordained ministers would like to be able to provide wedding ceremonies for their friends, relatives or other people. They understand the importance of this sacred moment when God connects two people in one, but often times these ministers do not have enough knowledge or experience to make the ceremony perfect.



The Universal Life Church helps the ordained ministers to know exactly what they need to do and what they need to say during the wedding ceremonies to touch the hearts of all people, who present and to impact the lives in a beneficial way.



Although the wedding ceremony may contain different traditions, based on the couple’s preferences, all of the variations have some common features and elements, like vows and pledges.



The first task of the minister would be to ask the bride’s father whether he agrees with the marriage. After he confirms with simple “I do”, he withdraws and the couple takes their place on the aisle. Then the minister begins his speech, presenting the meaning of this sacred event, uplifting the values of love, loyalty and faithfulness. He might support his speech with Bible verses and then proceed with the vows.



Ministers, who would like to get even more exact directions on how different ceremonies need to be organized and led, can opt for the Minister’s Manual, available at http://www.ulcwebstore.com/E-2-Marriage-Ministry-A-Guidebook-2018.htm.



About Universal Life Church

The ULC web store is created to give ministers an opportunity to find many useful products that will help them in their work. All of the products offered by the Universal Life Church are affordable and offered with free shipping.