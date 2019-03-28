The Upcoming 125th Canton Fair, Lately, Has Triggered a Heated Debate

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2019 --Molilock is about to attend the China Import and Export Fair, which will take place at Pazhou, Guangzhou on April, 15th.



This fair will last for 5 days, running from April, 15th to April, 19th. And the exhibits on display will cover electronics, home appliances, lighting, vehicles and accessories, machinery, hardware tools, building materials, chemical products, new energy, etc.



The Guangzhou Trade Fair is known as the Canton Fair. Founded in the spring of 1957, it is held in Guangzhou every spring and autumn. It is jointly sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce and the Guangdong Provincial People's Government and hosted by the China Foreign Trade Center.



It is China's most well-known exhibition with the longest history, the highest level, the largest scale, the most complete variety of products, the most significant number of buyers from different countries, and the best transaction results.



Over 62 years, the Canton Fair has strengthened the trade between China and the world; what's more, it is a high-quality platform for Chinese companies to explore the international market, playing a particularly important role in boosting the development of China's export industry.



"Each year we would look forward to this event, which is a great opportunity for us to display our products to potential customers. It's really a good place to reach more business partners," said Tim, the marketing manager of Molilock.



This year is Molilock's 8th year to attend this fair. It will set up its stand at B03, Hall 9.1, Zone B, showcasing its main products like the fingerprint door locks U501, L661, K501, etc.



Here is a brief introduction of one of its exhibits- K501.



a. Equiped with a freestyle handle, which requires lifting up to lock and pressing down to unlock, on a classy body.



b. With a sophisticated semiconductor fingerprint sensor and a biometric fingerprint scanner imported from Sweden, it can make the response in less than 0.1 second.



c. Its lock body is anti-saw, pickproof and explosion-proof.



d. Has an intelligent and highly stable 4-core CPU, and the induction motherboard adopts PHILPS CPU chip.



e. Several opening modes: password, fingerprint, swiping card, using WiFi or the mechanical key.



f. Anti-peek. Users can enter a series of scramble and random number before or after the real password in case somebody standing beside would peek at it.



g. Using cloud technology so that it can keep track of open records and remotely change the password.



h. In case of power shortage, it has the backup battery interface so it still can be used for many times even it's in low voltage.



About Molilock

Established in 1998, Moli Smart Technology Co., Ltd is one of the leading smart door lock manufacturers in China and is recognized as one of the top 10 Chinese brands for fingerprint door locks. It strives to research and develop IoT smart locks, fingerprint door locks, hotel door locks, other high-quality smart door locks and related supporting intelligent security products.



For instance, its U501, adopting the advanced technology of fingerprint recognition, stands out among other competitive products. And most of its products can be widely applied to the residence, hotel apartments, corporate offices and many other fields.



In addition, It applies cutting-edge technologies such as face recognition, non-contact palmprint recognition, iris recognition, and that of the Internet of Things to smart lock products, which contribute a lot to its word of mouth.



Advocating the principle of"Let China creation influence the world." for 20 years, Molilock has been dedicated to the field of smart locks and smart security, being committed to providing users around the world with high-quality smart home door locks and solutions on products of smart homes.



In the future, Molilock aims to popularize smart home door locks, hoping more families can benefit from them.



During the exhibition, a half-hour subway ride from Pazhou can take buyers who are interested in Molilock's products to its factory.



For more information, please visit http://www.molilock.com.cn/.