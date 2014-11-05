The Upgraded Flip Book Maker by FlipHTML5 Is Even Better Than Ever

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2014 --The e-publishing software company FlipHTML5 has made it easier to preview their flipbooks.



Through their new upgrade, previews on the desktop version of their software run smoother – fixing the “zombie state” issue during previews in the browser. This upgrade also fixes some minor bugs.



The software development company was formed in 2008 with the sole purpose of making e-publishing and business solutions software easier to use and more accessible. In this, they've succeeded immensely. In the 6 years since the company's inception, their software has been downloaded more than 1,100,000 times all around the world. They've quickly become one of the leading companies in their field.



A spokesperson said, “FlipHTML5 provides its clients with high quality, user-friendly and cost-effective digital publishing software. We'll continue to explore the latest technology and do our utmost to improve our applications to meet the needs of our clients.”



Their programs range from creative business solutions to digital publishing. Their newest program, FlipHTML5, uses a combination of HTML5, CSS3 and jQuery to create a software that can be used by publishers and the average consumer alike. Performing a variety of tasks, including changing PDFs into flippable ebooks and creating dynamic websites, the program has been well received by all.



About FlipHTML5

The program is available for purchase on their website http://fliphtml5.com/ and is offered in five different packages, ranging in price from free to a one time payment of $999 for the Platinum package. The features increase, of course, as the price range increases. Pro is $15 a month and has slightly more options than the Free package and slightly more storage; Gold is $29 per month; Platinum is $25 a month (billed annually).



The upgrade makes the program easier to run and will further cement the program's place as a forerunner in the publishing field.



Check out FlipHTML5 showcase at http://fliphtml5.com/html5-flipbook-showcase.php to learn more about it.