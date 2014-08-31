The Upgraded HTML5 Digital Publishing Platform Now Offers More Powerful Online Publishing Capabilities

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2014 --Today, a large number of users across the world is using the Flip HTML5 software for creating digital publications such as online magazines, e-brochures and catalogues. Fliphtml5.com, the maker of the software announces to add several new features to make it even more useful and valuable for the users. The upgrades can be downloaded from their website to take the complete advantage of this flexible HTML5 Digital Publishing Platform.



Speaking about the new upgrades, the spokesperson of the company reveals that one can now add the “Category” feature in the Quick Upload so that users can publish their digital content to the digital category folder. This will allow users to have a better control on their content and can keep a track on it. Another important upgrade is the ability of adding a QR code for each book on the Share page. According to the spokesperson, these new features have been added to the HTML5 flipbook tool, allowing users to take advantage of the changing digital world. Users can now focus their content to targeted audiences and can achieve the best results.



One can now also add e-mail in My Homepage so that readers can click the e-mail button to directly contact the book author. This will help expedite the communication and will bring more queries and leads for the content publishers. The improved HTML5 PDF to flipbook software will also witness improved privacy settings now. The new settings will aim at protecting the confidentiality of the author, and the author can determine the level of protection.



One important upgrade that users will find in this HTML5 digital catalog maker is the enhancement of the style of feature buttons. The digital flipbooks will now appear more appealing and will allow authors to generate more results. Besides these new feature upgrades, all existing features will remain intact. The new upgrades are the important part of Fliphtml5.com’s endeavor to keep enhancing the features and usability, so that people can accomplish their digital content publishing adding more creative and interactive elements. One can download the upgraded software from the website http://fliphtml5.com/. People who interest in the advanced features of Flip HTML5 can learn more about it by checking the Flip HTML5 Pricing Plans.



Fliphtml5.com is a leading digital publishing software provider of the world. They offer a series of e-publishing software which are feature-rich and user-friendly. They have custom-made solutions to cater to the needs of different industries such as Gaming, Film, and Finance etc. The flip book maker is available in a free as well as several paid versions with specific set of features to meet the new-age digital publishing needs of the users. They have recently added new upgrades to their existing Flip HTML5 software.