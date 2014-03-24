Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2014 --Currently entrepreneurs constitute 46.3 percent of HNWIs who have obtained second citizenship, with the US and UK being the preferred destinations for all mobile entrepreneurs for all wealth bands. However, billionaire entrepreneurs demonstrated a higher preference for Switzerland, which is an attractive retirement location for billionaires due to its relaxed tax environment and immigration policies.



Indeed, the liberation of taxes, the easing of visa policies and the reduction of entry barriers for businesses are favorable changes occurring in emerging BRIC nations and the Asia-Pacific region. The presence of fewer regulatory barriers in Singapore and Hong Kong attracts more investment. Regulatory issues such as taxation rates and visa policies, and the strength of the country’s legal structure, play an important role in the selection of a business destination. As a result, even though countries such as the US and the UK are large markets for entrepreneurs, growth of business and entrepreneurs is more visible in countries such as Singapore and Hong Kong.



The development of business hubs in specific regions provides entrepreneurs with communication, profitability and brand-building benefits. For instance, entrepreneurs from the Asia-Pacific typically prefer to travel to Singapore and Hong Kong, declared by the World Bank as the two best destinations in the world in terms of ease of doing business, over China. You can find out more in the report, “Insight Report: Mobile Entrepreneurs.”



Highlights in the report include:



- Global Snapshot – Gain an understanding of the dynamics of mobile entrepreneurs, followed by an in-depth analysis of the four regions, according to age, the industry they belong to, and their wealth band.

- Emerging trends, drivers and challenges impacting the mobility of entrepreneurs. It also provides an overview of service providers.

- Regional analysis: The Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa – Develop a comprehension of the demographic trends of mobile entrepreneurs by country. An extensive overview is also provided of current tax and immigration regulations.



