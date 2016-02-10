Fairfax, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2016 --The last time that a housing bubble in the US real estate market burst, it became one of the leading causes of the Great Recession, which caused an enormous loss of wealth as a host of other ills. As a result, it is understandable for US consumers to be concerned about the current state of the US real estate market, particularly considering some of the economic problems besetting some of the most important economies in the world at the moment. However, it is important to note that the US real estate market remains strong in spite of these external factors, which should come as welcoming news to US housing consumers.



For starters, the US economy remains strong, meaning that US consumers are still capable of sustaining the US real estate market by buying real estate properties. This conclusion is supported by how the US unemployment rate has fallen below 5 percent in January of 2016 while the US economy still managed 2.2 percent growth in Q4 of 2015. In short, it is safe to say that while the US economy is not doing as well as it could be because of the economic problems in other countries, it is still on the right track and moving in the right direction.



Furthermore, the evidence suggests that the US real estate market has solid foundations in spite of concerns from some analysts that it might be building up to a second housing bubble. For example, while mortgages have become more accessible since the darkest days of the Great Recession, mortgage lenders are not nearly as free-handed as they were back in 2001 to 2006. As a result, there does not seem to be a strong possibility that the US real estate market will experience the same runaway prices as a result of careless lending. Similarly, while some have argued that the current direction of the US real estate market is attributable to both domestic and foreign buyers engaging in speculation, there is more reason to believe that the rising prices can be traced to an insufficient number of real estate properties on the US real estate market with which to meet rising consumer interest. After all, while US home-builders are scrambling to catch up, houses and other real estate properties are not something that can be built within a matter of days or even weeks, meaning that they need time to adjust their production for a better match to current circumstances in the US real estate market.



With that said, it is important to note that it can be challenging to predict future trends in the US real estate market.



