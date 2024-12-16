Valley Stream, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2024 --Real estate transactions are taking advantage of a number of different technological aspects in Long Island, Nassau County, Garden City, Valley Stream, Hempstead, Hewlett, NY, and the surrounding areas, and property attorneys are also taking advantage of these technological advances as well. The team at the Law Offices of Aaron I. Katsman, P.C. are working with people who are more and more often remotely, and yet technology is allowing these separate parties to still make real estate transactions a possibility. For example, where a virtual closing was something that used to be very rare, today it is so much easier to make that happen and to even include video streams for all parties to allow documents to be signed and witnessed virtually in real time. Their property attorneys can accomplish all of this and more for any real estate transaction. Contact them today to have one of their property attorneys start working on the next real estate transaction.



Many people don't realize the importance of having a property attorney engaged in a real estate transaction from the very earliest phases of the project. The later in the process a property attorney gets involved, the less they are able to assist with the entire process. Being involved early allows them time to review documents, make suggestions for what to include or exclude from those documents, do a property title search, as well as other important tasks to the process.



Property attorneys in these ever-changing times are utilizing technology in new and different ways to assist themselves and their clients. A great example is to use programs that provide contract review tools, such as searching documents for keywords quickly. In other cases, technology is used to quickly source case law in relation to a current property transaction.



The law is much like medicine in that there are many different areas of information and specialization. Property attorneys specifically deal with real estate, whereas a general attorney could handle any number of different areas pertaining to the law. In a situation with a real estate transaction, clients would much rather have the attorney that specializes in real estate than an attorney that is a generalist. Property attorneys know the right questions to ask and understand what documents are required, as well as the specific details that need to be in those documents.



While having an attorney as part of a real estate transaction may have once been a rarity, today, property attorneys are specialists whose knowledge and expertise are sought after by many.



