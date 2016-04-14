The Vak Shack Announces They Now Offer Weston and Minipack Vacuum Sealer Machines

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2016 --The Vak Shack, an online retailer of bags for popular vacuum sealers, is pleased to announce they have added two popular and affordable lines of machines to their lines of packaging products. The new vacuum sealer machines, Weston, and Minpack, can be used to package a variety of different food products. They include salmon, potato chips, green beans, meat slices, and many more.



The Weston and Minpack Vacuum Sealer Machines, are not only used for the package of food, some consumers also use them to protect personal or valued items. The sealer machines provide people with the perfect protection for photographs, stamps, baseball cards, in addition to food, by safe-guarding them against damage and contamination.



A spokesperson for The Vak Shack said: "We are pleased to be able to introduce the new products and provide our customers with an inexpensive way to package their food or important items. As industry leaders in this field, we always make sure we find the best machines available at the most affordable prices for our customers."



Although the Vacuum Sealer Machines are aimed at the consumer market due to their low prices, commercial customers such as food outlets and offices are using them. With the quality of the new machines, they provide the commercial customer with an affordable way to package food and important documents without having to go to the expense of purchasing more expensive machines.



These vacuum sealers are very easy to use. They wrap plastic around food or other products and provide long or short-term packaging solutions. The new products have been chosen for the online shopping store because of their quality and affordable price. Since being launched on The Vak Shack, they have become very popular with consumers.



About The Vak Shack

The Vak Shack provides quality and low priced Vacuum seal bags and machines online. New products are being added on a regular basis, making them an important source for people who want to purchase quality sealer machines.



