The Value of Indoor Air Quality Testing

Air quality is a common consideration for property owners. Unfortunately, even a bright and sunny environment like Florida is at risk for pollutants and indoor contaminants. This occurrence can happen regardless of how sanitary you keep the property or how frequently you clean. Sometimes indoor pollutants are even a result of cleaning products within the property.



Indoor air quality refers to characteristics of the interior environment. Indoor air can naturally build up pollutants because, in general, the same air is recycled and used continuously. It is important to monitor the air inside a property as it pertains to different chemical compounds, molds, and other indoor potential irritants. Clean air may help with keeping good health.



Of the many threats to the indoor environment, mold is the most common indoor contaminant. Mold grows on cellulose based surfaces and needs moisture to begin the growth process. Mold can be found in hidden areas such as walls cavities, but are commonly found in areas of high moisture content or exposure, such as in kitchens, bathrooms, air handler closets, windows, and doors.



Extreme levels of mold in the air have been associated with aggravated allergies, asthma attacks, eye, throat and nose irritation, respiratory issues, and sinus congestion. Mold spores settle into porous and fibrous objects. This contaminates the air which in turn enhances the threat. With regular mold testing, you protect damage to the property and your occupants.



To be sure, regular indoor environmental assessments can be instrumental in minimizing unusual levels of air pollutants and their negative effects. Science has attributed the inhaling of unhealthy air to eye, throat, and nose irritation as well as asthma attacks. Other medical issues with linkage to poor air quality are cardiovascular and respiratory problems, heart attacks, and even cancer.



While anyone can fall prey to these airborne threats, particularly sensitive, vulnerable groups include infants and children, the elderly, and individuals with chronic diseases or immunocompromised are most susceptible.



What truly makes this matter worse is poor air quality is an invisible threat. Unless there are distinct visual cues or unusual odors present, pollutants can go undetected within an indoor environment. This is why Florida residents must never underestimate the importance of indoor environmental testing.



Indoor environmental assessments and sampling for mold should be a priority for all property owners. Poorly managed indoor air affects not only pose health risks to occupants but can also compromise the home's integrity and structure. Approximately 90% of the average person's time is spent indoors. This means that if the interior environment is compromised, then the potential for negative health effects on your eyes, lungs, throat, heart, and more may exist.



Qualified licensed mold assessors and industrial hygienists know what contribute to indoor pollutants and contaminants. These licensed individuals have a greater understanding of building science, furniture, carpeting, tobacco smoke, solvents, relative humidity and temperature, cleaning supplies, poor ventilation, and so much more. Each of these components can be a minute portion of contamination, but combined and sustained, pose a great threat to susceptible individuals.



Indoor environmental assessments have specific processes and different assessment requirements. Indoor environmental investigations entail a multitude of sampling and measurements and are dependent on what specific concerns are being proposed. For example, in an environmental assessments that relates to concerns with mold, an assessor will measure moisture content in the present building materials, monitor temperature and humidity parameters within the ambient areas, procure samples of the air or surfaces, and perform a thorough visual assessment of the accessible areas of the property. These assessments should be left in the hands of qualified, certified consultants or assessors that have the appropriate credentials and licensing.



A proactive property owner will not wait until they smell something strange or someone begins experiencing symptoms before having a qualified professional assess their property. Annual assessments can help identify, and in some cases, prevent unnecessary issues from occurring or escalating. The proactive property owner has testing done annually by a qualified licensed assessor, as recommended by health associations, including The World Health Organization (WHO).



