Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2023 --The durable alumiframe canopy system from MASA Architectural Canopies offers an aluminum frame that is both lightweight and strong. We have nearly endless combinations of shapes and sizes that we can construct. Perhaps the most interesting is that these frames and panels do not need to just form a canopy to be useful. Talk with their team more today and find out just what is possible with their system.



When is a canopy not a canopy? When it is used to dress up the side of a building. For example, a business might occupy a tall building that is plain brick, and they have a candy store on the main floor. Utilizing the aluminum frame as a base to secure to the building, MASA Architectural Canopies can design and fabricate different shapes that can then be colored to resemble large candy items. These would then be secured to the aluminum frames on the building, and these giant candies will be visible up and down the street.



They can also make panels of nearly any size to cover the facade of a building with whatever the owner might imagine. For example, an outdoor gear store might want panels that resemble mountains with the outline of a climber that is positioned to look like they are climbing the mountain. When businesses work with their design team, they can help bring any ideas to life.



Because they use aluminum tubing for the frame of the canopies and to support the panels, they are lightweight yet very supportive and structurally sound. The aluminum frames will also not rust so they will not lose strength over time due to the corrosion that other metals suffer from. Their alumiframe canopies also secure easily to buildings and other structures and they support a wide range of graphics and colors.



When a business is looking for a way to transform their building and to make it stand out, the alumiframe canopies at MASA Architectural Canopies offer simplicity with a high impact result. Contact their team to discuss what the needs are and to develop the right solution that will make a building all that it can be.



About MASA Architectural Canopies

MASA Architectural Canopies is an experienced team of energetic, and original professionals that have been in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades. MASA Architectural Canopies is the only company certified in each state to provide sealed engineered plans and drawings with guarantees. Learn more at www.architecturalcanopies.com.