Yugster.com

The VIZIO E-Series 28" LED Smart HDTV Outperforms the Competition at an Unbeatable Price

Experience more vibrant colors, more pronounced darks, more premium apps, and truly epic entertainment at an unbeatable value on the all-new, beautifully redesigned E-Series 28.

 

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2016 --With so many brands and styles to choose form, buying the right HDTV at the right price can be a daunting task. In a comparison of similar HDTVs, the VIZIO E-Series 28" LED Smart HDTV outshined the competition. Experience more vibrant colors, more pronounced darks, more premium apps, and truly epic entertainment at an unbeatable value on the all-new, beautifully redesigned E-Series 28.

The VIZIO E-Series 28" LED Smart HDTV normally retails for $399.99 at retailers like Best Buy. Currently it is being offered as a daily deal on Yugster.com for only $159.97. VIZIO's Full-Array LED backlight technology delivers brilliant picture quality as it distributes LEDs across the entire screen for superior light uniformity and picture performance.

The LED technologies used in E-Series are also up to 50% more efficient than comparable TVs lit with conventional CCFL technology. Full-Array LED backlighting across the entire rear of your television screen provides superior light uniformity, color consistency, and a more responsive picture.

Featuring beautiful 720p HD, this TV offers ultra-sharp clarity and crystal-clear detail no matter what is on the screen. A revamped user interface lets users access apps quicker and more easily., so at just $159.97 on yugster.com, it's a no-brainer.

The E-Series 28 received a 3.5 out of 5 stars in a review on CNET. "The Vizio E-Series shows deep black levels, a uniform screen, and commendable bright-room performance, making it a solid midlevel LED TV." wrote Section Editor David Katzmaier. "The Smart content selection is excellent. With its thin bezel, the set has a more compact, sleeker look than many competitors." " The Vizio E series offers picture quality nearing the more expensive M series and is a very good choice if you value its Smarts and styling."

If you are looking for a Smart HDTV at a great value, hurry to Yugster and grab the Logitech Harmony 650 at a unbelievable price for a limited time only. Deals on Yugster often sellout, which is why Yugster's slogan is, "Yours Until Gone." So grab this deal before they're gone!

About Yugster
Yugster is a popular daily deal website that has new deals every morning at 6AM EST. Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, Yugster services and ships their deals nationwide. Sign-up to get the deals emailed to your inbox every day, and for exclusive member only deals!

Visit http://www.yugster.com for more information and to check out the latest deals.

Source: Yugster.com
Posted Friday, February 26, 2016 at 10:30 AM CST - Permalink

 