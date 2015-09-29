The Voice (Mexico) Star Jass Reyes Teams Up with Grammy-Nominated Production Team the Artizonals to Bring the World "Guerra"

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2015 --In this pulse-pounding, salacious latin/pop song, The Artizonals lay down a futuristic reggaeton-inspired track for Jass Reyes' sultry vocal. Driving percussion, funky bass lines, and infectious melodies are bound to entice listeners to get under the covers with this duos' lustful bedroom battle song.



Jass Reyes was a finalist in the first season of The Voice in Mexico, and her top ten 2013 single "A Cada Paso" (Universal Music) was the main theme for the second season, which she also hosted. Jass has performed with superstars such as Juanes, Camila, Yuri, Gloria Trevi and Justin Bieber. Jass also co-wrote the number one hit single "Duele" by Mexican star Yuri (feat. Reik).



The Artizonals are a Los Angeles-based trifecta of producers, songwriters, and mixers. They've worked with hit artists such as Justin Bieber, Jason Derulo, and David Guetta. They produced and mixed three songs on Universal Records artist Frankie J's album "Faith, Hope y Amor", which was nominated for a Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album in 2014.



"Guerra" will be released on AMG Records on 9-29-15. The Spanish version of "Guerra" and the official music video are coming soon.



About Jass Reyes

Jass Reyes is a young Mexican songbird and a former The Voice Mexico contestant. She has been described as the most exciting singer of recent times. Her latest offering, 'Guerra' is available to download from Amazon



"Guerra" Single Information:

Song Title: Guerra

Artist: The Artizonals x Jass Reyes

Genre(s): Latin Pop, Reggaeton

Platform: Digital Distribution Via iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music and other digital outlets.



SoundCloud Link:

https://soundcloud.com/the-artizonals/the-artizonals-x-jass-reyes-guerra-english-version



Cover Art (High Quality):

https://goo.gl/5xmH7N



Amazon Buy Link:

http://amzn.com/B015SK8ZV2



For Mexico (Spanish) Contact:

Name: Arturo De Las Fuentes

Role: Manager (Jass Reyes)

Email: arturodelasfuentes@gmail.com

Phone #: +52 1 (55) 3455 0380



For U.S. (English) Contact

Name: Noah Lifschey

Role: Partner/Manager (The Artizonals)

Email: amgrecordsco@gmail.com

Phone #: 310-422-8705