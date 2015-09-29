The Voice (Mexico) Star Jass Reyes Teams Up with Grammy-Nominated Production Team the Artizonals to Bring the World "Guerra"

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2015 --In this pulse-pounding, salacious latin/pop song, The Artizonals lay down a futuristic reggaeton-inspired track for Jass Reyes' sultry vocal. Driving percussion, funky bass lines, and infectious melodies are bound to entice listeners to get under the covers with this duos' lustful bedroom battle song.
Jass Reyes was a finalist in the first season of The Voice in Mexico, and her top ten 2013 single "A Cada Paso" (Universal Music) was the main theme for the second season, which she also hosted. Jass has performed with superstars such as Juanes, Camila, Yuri, Gloria Trevi and Justin Bieber. Jass also co-wrote the number one hit single "Duele" by Mexican star Yuri (feat. Reik).
The Artizonals are a Los Angeles-based trifecta of producers, songwriters, and mixers. They've worked with hit artists such as Justin Bieber, Jason Derulo, and David Guetta. They produced and mixed three songs on Universal Records artist Frankie J's album "Faith, Hope y Amor", which was nominated for a Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album in 2014.
"Guerra" will be released on AMG Records on 9-29-15. The Spanish version of "Guerra" and the official music video are coming soon.
About Jass Reyes
Jass Reyes is a young Mexican songbird and a former The Voice Mexico contestant. She has been described as the most exciting singer of recent times. Her latest offering, 'Guerra' is available to download from Amazon
"Guerra" Single Information:
Song Title: Guerra
Artist: The Artizonals x Jass Reyes
Genre(s): Latin Pop, Reggaeton
Platform: Digital Distribution Via iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music and other digital outlets.
SoundCloud Link:
https://soundcloud.com/the-artizonals/the-artizonals-x-jass-reyes-guerra-english-version
Cover Art (High Quality):
https://goo.gl/5xmH7N
Amazon Buy Link:
http://amzn.com/B015SK8ZV2
For Mexico (Spanish) Contact:
Name: Arturo De Las Fuentes
Role: Manager (Jass Reyes)
Email: arturodelasfuentes@gmail.com
Phone #: +52 1 (55) 3455 0380
For U.S. (English) Contact
Name: Noah Lifschey
Role: Partner/Manager (The Artizonals)
Email: amgrecordsco@gmail.com
Phone #: 310-422-8705