Beckley, WV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2017 --Starting October 9th, 2017, The Voice of Today, Inc. will begin accepting donations & selling t-shirts to raise money to build houses for an estimated 300 homeless Veterans in WV. Donations and t-shirt purchases can be made directly through our website. Your donation automatically enters you into the drawing for an ultimate, one-off, Jeep Wrangler Unlimited worth $150,000.



If you are a Social Media Butterfly with a huge following, we are asking for your help. The top three people who refer the most donors (donors who donate and mention your name) will receive a nice 'thank you' for helping: 1st place $25,000, 2nd Place $15,000, 3rd place $10,000.



About The Voice of Today, Inc.

The Voice of Today, Inc is a Christian-based, 501(c)(19) Organization that was founded with one simple mission: "To help the Veterans who have served our country".



Please visit us at: The Voice of Today, Inc.