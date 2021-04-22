The Wall Street Journal's Home Page Reports DOGE

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2021 --On April 21, the "Wall Street Journal" published a report titled "Dogecoin trading catches up with the online frenzy" on the homepage. According to the article, Dogecoin returned more than 8100% in 2021, more than double the S&P 500's gain since 1998.



In addition, the software retail giant Newegg announced that it is considering accepting Doge as a payment option.It is reported that Newegg is one of the traditional Internet enterprises that accepted cryptocurrency payment earlier. The company began to provide bitcoin payment in July 2014.



Relevant data show that last week, the volume of Doge perpetual swap contracts reached 69 billion US dollars, surpassing the record high of 68 billion US dollars of eth perpetual swap contracts.As of the morning of April 21, the dog coin price was $0.32, the 24-hour highest price was $0.42, and the 24-hour lowest price was $0.28.



According to news on April 21, South Korea's cryptocurrency trading volume surpassed the stock market trading volume for the first time. .Last week, South Korea's cryptocurrency trading volume reached a peak of $21.5 billion a day.In March, the average daily trading volume on the South Korean stock market was $18.8 billion.This shows that, based on the demand of Korean people for economic diversification, the cryptocurrency transaction in South Korea is not affected by the relevant regulatory policies. On the contrary, the relevant policies stimulate the demand for cryptocurrency transaction, which eventually leads to the continuous surge of transaction volume.



As for enterprises, Goldman Sachs, the largest bank in the United States, has included bitcoin in its year to date (YTD) statement of absolute income and risk adjusted income, it was reported on the 21st.It is worth noting that bitcoin is in the leading position in both aspects, and BTC's annual total rate of return is still higher than 100%, ranking first.Next was crude oil, accounting for 31%, while the S & P and Nasdaq 100 index accounted for 12% and 9% respectively.



According to the official website of venmo, a PayPal subsidiary, users can buy and sell cryptocurrency through venmo. At present, bitcoin, Ethereum, lightcoin or bitcoin cash are supported. The threshold for purchasing cryptocurrency for the first time is US $1.Venmo has been licensed by the New York State Department of financial services to engage in virtual currency business activities. It can also be used in unregulated places, including California, where cryptocurrency is purchased, sold and held.Cryptocurrency transactions are not supported in areas such as Hawaii that are prohibited by law.



As for NFT, beatport, the world's largest online electronic music store, will start accepting bitcoin payment in June this year.In addition, beatport will release its first A / V Collection Series NFT "music for future dance floors" on April 23, which will include the exclusive unpublished tracks of DJ / producers Sasha, Charlotte dewitte, Boyz noize and pan pot, the new cooperative tracks "solid as seen" of fancielli and Alec monopoly, and the tracks of sama'abdulhadi, and the visual arts of Leif PodhajskyIt's on display together.



According to news on April 21, IBM is considering its patent into NFT.According to the relevant announcement of IBM, the token of patent will make it easy to sell, trade, commercialize or monetize in other ways.Converting patents into NFT can make it easier to bring some of IBM's patents to the market faster.



