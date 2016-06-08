The WAO Bike Stand Is a Colorful and Beautifully Designed Indoor Bicycle Parking Solution

Valencia, Spain -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2016 --The WAO Bike Stand, a beautiful and minimalist solution to indoor bike parking, is currently live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



The WAO Bike stand sets itself apart by offering a minimalist and clean aesthetic to keep rider's bike standing straight and upright indoors, making the bike instantly accessible to grab and go. While other solutions exist in the market such as vertical bike stands and even shelfs, the WAO Bike Stand's colorful and fun design provides the perfect accommodation for the bike while keeping walls and furniture safe.



"We often go to Manuel, a little village 60km south of Valencia, where we live. There we have access to (the most amazing food and fresh air!) the know-how, machinery and craftsmanship needed for our commissioned works. The team is amazing, we learn from them every day, and we wanted to start a project with them… An excuse to keep going," says co-founder and designer Sergio Mendoza, "Bikes were the spark for the project: they are coming back to cities now but for many years they were forgotten and only the younger generations are using them now. But not in Manuel. They were never left aside and it is fantastic to see all the grannies in their 70s and 80s riding their vintage bikes. We're still fascinated by this every time we go."



The WAO Bike stand is 100% handmade in Spain. It is produced using powder coated steel and local mediterranean pine wood and is available in 6 different colors- coral red, blue, green, black, white, and yellow.



The WAO team has spent the past 10 years working in design fields, including graphic, product, interiors, art direction and consulting. The WAO Bike stand reflects a true love of design and respect for the great history of craftsmanship and artisans who passed on their knowledge during the creation of the product.



"There is a vast amount of wisdom that is about to be lost in the next 10 years just because at some point society thought we had to 'progress,'" adds co-founder Sandra Garcia, "Our generation might be very well prepared in some aspects but would starve without a supermarket. We fight for traditional food, for good oranges and tomatoes, for wood turners, pottery, knitting, our traditional Valencian culture… and the WAO Bike Stand has a bit of all of that."



The WAO Bike Stand is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/1qYYUG6



About WAO Bike Stand

WAO is a project directed by young designers Sandra García and Sergio Mendoza with strong roots on Valencia's heritage. With great influence form the slow life culture it gives value to craftsmanship and skills of senior artisans and small traditional industries to develop simple solutions for our every day life. The actual goal of the project is keeping this production/working model alive, the WAO Bike Stand is just a lovely outcome.



For more information on WAO Bike Stand please visit http://www.waobikestand.com