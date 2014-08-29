The Warrenswork Collection Launched to Inspire Digital Art Enthusiasts with Color, Form and Hope

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2014 --Walking out a dream he’s long since been acquainted with, digital artist Warren Lynn launches his heartfelt art to a broad audience. Bringing his fan base a new appreciation for abstract digital art Lynn also brings a lifetime of passion to his Warrenswork Collection. Combining a sense of layered detail, color, abstract form and hopeful intent the digital artist inspires onlookers with the same forward-thinking approach that presently redefines his life.



Lynn said of the digital art collection’s launch, “After a career in engineering and a stint in the movies I’m throwing my hat where I’ve always truly wanted it to be, in the art world. This is my opportunity to bring the attention to detail I learned in engineering, and the emotion I felt in the movie business, to my art. Photoshop proves to be an excellent medium.”



Warrenswork is meant to touch the emotional thread everyone shares. Thought of as a conduit to reach his audience through characteristics a person normally overlooks, Lynn’s work requires stillness to appreciate it fully. Lynn states that when he’s done his job right, his fans can feel each piece’s emotional resonance without seeing the remnants of physical details.



Currently sold on Zazzle to embellish products like iPhone cases, flasks, tote bags, speakers, mouse pads, puzzles, planners and wood prints Warrenswork creates a broad market. The artist’s work can also be used for Kindle Fire skins, iPad Air cases, mugs and apparel.



Warren Lynn is a Los Angeles, California-based digital artist who has recently launched The Warrenswork Collection online. The artists can resize any piece in his collection or create custom abstract art pieces upon request.



Warren Lynn’s art can be seen on Zazzle at http://www.zazzle.com/warrenswork



