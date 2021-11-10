The Washwick Agency, Inc. Emerges as a Top Life Insurance Agency in Jerricho, New York, and Lincoln, New Hampshire

Riverhead, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2021 --The Washwick Agency, Inc. was established in 1979, and they have been catering to local clients for more than four decades. They work with almost forty well-known insurance carriers to help their clients to avail the best quality insurance plans at the most cost-effective prices. People can easily invest in personal risk management solutions and business liability insurance in Jerricho and Long Island, New York through the Washwick Agency, Inc.



The breadwinner of a family needs to take care of the needs of their near and dear ones. There is always a chance that they get injured and are unable to work or become disabled. Life is highly uncertain, and anyone can face an unfortunate injury or even death at any point in time. In such a situation, huge problems can fall on their family members. To ensure the financial protection of their family, investing in life insurance is extremely important.



The Washwick Agency, Inc. is considered a leading life insurance agency in Jerricho, New York, and Lincoln, New Hampshire. They represent several different types of personal insurance carriers and try their best to provide the needed peace of minds to their clients. While life insurance plans may seem complex at first glance, identifying the ideal coverage becomes much easier for people after acquiring the guidance of the agents of the Washwick Agency, Inc. They help their clients to explore multiple life insurance plans offered by various carriers, including some of the most cost-effective coverage options available in the market. Through them, people can invest in permanent life insurance, universal life insurance, whole life insurance, term life insurance, and fixed annuities. They also offer a return of premium term life plans, in which all the premiums are returned to the policyholder at the end of the policy term.



Call the Washwick Agency, Inc. at 631-369-0888.



About The Washwick Agency, Inc.

The Washwick Agency, Inc. is an independent insurance agency that caters to clients across Riverhead, Long Island, and Jericho in New York and Bethlehem, Littleton, and Lincoln in New Hampshire.