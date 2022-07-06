The Washwick Agency Inc. Offers Liability Insurance in Long Island and Hicksville, New York

Riverhead, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2022 --No business can thrive without taking risks. While taking risks is the norm, companies may have to deal with specific liability. Business liability insurance in Long Island and Hicksville, New York protects a company's assets and pays for legal obligations.



It protects the insured from the financial consequences of a claim by paying their property damage or bodily injury in the event of an accident or even a lawsuit. It also helps cover the cost of medical bills.



To protect themselves from liability claims, business owners must have liability insurance on all their commercial vehicles and other equipment too. The minimum amount of coverage required varies depending on state laws. If one owns more than one vehicle at any given time, purchasing a separate policy for each car is essential.



With more than 40 years of experience, The Washwick Agency Inc. is proud to serve clients in New Hampshire, Florida, Texas. Their agents understand the implications of liability, injury, natural disaster, business interruption, and more. The experienced agents create a customized program that the business requires to mitigate the risks.



As one of the most established and reliable companies, they bring clients a wide range of insurance policies, from home, automobile, and business insurance programs to life and health insurance policies. They are known for their multiple carriers along with their highly personalized services.



As a leading insurance company, the agents ensure that their policy covers all the potential risks for the businesses because of the liability business owners have to endure. If the policy does not cover all the losses, spending on such a policy makes no sense.



At The Washwick Agency Inc., their liability insurance provides compensation to injured people because of negligence by an insurance company or a company's employees. It also covers damages for lawfully filed claims against the insured for property damage and medical expenses incurred by others due to physical injuries inflicted by the policyholder in a mishap while abroad.



For more information on group health insurance in Plainville and Hicksville, New York, visit https://www.washwick.com/group-health-insurance-riverhead-long-island-jericho-ny-bethlehem-littleton-lincoln-nh/.



Call (631) 369-0888 for more details.



About The Washwick Agency, Inc.

The Washwick Agency, Inc. is a well-established insurance agency. They primarily cater to clients across Riverhead, Jericho, Long Island, Bethlehem, Lincoln, Littleton, and many nearby areas.